Detsky Mir : Changes to the Board of Directors

Moscow, Russia, 9February 2023 - Detsky Mir Group ("Detsky Mir" or the "Company", MOEX: DSKY), a specialised retailer and the leader in the children's goods sector in Russia and Kazakhstan, announces that non-executive director Mikhail Stiskin resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company on 9 February 2023.

