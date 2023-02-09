Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Detsky Mir
  News
  Summary
    DSKY   RU000A0JSQ90

DETSKY MIR

(DSKY)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
75.20 RUB   +0.40%
05:46aDetsky Mir : Changes to the Board of Directors
PU
2022Russian Toy Retailer Detsky Mir Wins Shareholder Approval For Proposed Privatization
MT
2022Russia's Detsky Mir shares slump after privatisation plan agreed
RE
Detsky Mir : Changes to the Board of Directors

02/09/2023 | 05:46am EST
Moscow, Russia, 9February 2023 - Detsky Mir Group ("Detsky Mir" or the "Company", MOEX: DSKY), a specialised retailer and the leader in the children's goods sector in Russia and Kazakhstan, announces that non-executive director Mikhail Stiskin resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company on 9 February 2023.

For additional information:

Nikita Moroz

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: + 7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2315

NMoroz@detmir.ru

Natalya Rychkova

Head of Public Relations

+7 495 781 0808, ext. 2041

NRychkova@detmir.ru

Detskiy Mir PAO published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 10:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 164 B 2 237 M 2 237 M
Net income 2021 10 902 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2021 65 915 M 897 M 897 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55 292 M 753 M 753 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 15 067
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart DETSKY MIR
Duration : Period :
Detsky Mir Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Maria Davydova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Manuel Althoff Chief Financial Officer
Vladimir Gennadievich Klimanov Chairman
Alexandr Vladimirovich Shlyapochnikov Head-Information Technology Management Department
Nikolay Ermakov Chief Technical Officer
