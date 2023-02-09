Detsky Mir : Changes to the Board of Directors

Back to Press releases
Changes to the Board of Directors
Moscow, Russia, 9February 2023 - Detsky Mir Group ("Detsky Mir" or the "Company", MOEX: DSKY), a specialised retailer and the leader in the children's goods sector in Russia and Kazakhstan, announces that non-executive director Mikhail Stiskin resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company on 9 February 2023.
For additional information:
Nikita Moroz
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: + 7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2315
NMoroz@detmir.ru
Natalya Rychkova
Head of Public Relations
+7 495 781 0808, ext. 2041
NRychkova@detmir.ru
