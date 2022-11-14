Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Detsky Mir
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSKY   RU000A0JSQ90

DETSKY MIR

(DSKY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
75.20 RUB   +0.40%
11:55aDetsky Mir : Launch of a buyback programme
PU
11:45aDetsky Mir : Notice of EGM
PU
10/21Detsky Mir : Changes to the Board of Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Detsky Mir : Launch of a buyback programme

11/14/2022 | 11:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back to Press releases Launch of a buyback programme

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON IN, THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON IN, ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Moscow, Russia, 14 November 2022 - Detsky Mir Group (the "Company", MOEX: DSKY), a specialised retailer and the leader in the children's goods sector in Russia and Kazakhstan, announces that the Board of Directors of the Company unanimously approved today a launch of an open market buyback programme (the "Programme") of its ordinary shares ("Shares") listed on the Moscow Exchange totaling up to RUB 3.0 billion over a six-months period unless extended or terminated by the Company earlier.

This decision was driven by the sharply increased volatility in the Company's shares over the course of the last several trading sessions.

The purchases of Shares under the Programme will be made for the account of «DM Capital» LLС a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company by broker or brokers.

For additional information:

Nikita Moroz

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: + 7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2315

NMoroz@detmir.ru

Natalya Rychkova

Head of Public Relations

+7 495 781 0808, ext. 2041

NRychkova@detmir.ru

Disclaimer

Detskiy Mir PAO published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 16:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DETSKY MIR
11:55aDetsky Mir : Launch of a buyback programme
PU
11:45aDetsky Mir : Notice of EGM
PU
10/21Detsky Mir : Changes to the Board of Directors
PU
10/07Detsky Mir : Changes to the Board of Directors
PU
09/16Detsky Mir : Board of Directors Elected Chairman
PU
09/13Detsky Mir : Changes to the Board of Directors
PU
07/25Public Joint Stock Detsky Mir : Notice on a Replacement of the Shareholder Register Admini..
PU
07/25Public Joint Stock Detsky Mir : Notice on a Start Date of the Register Maintenance by the ..
PU
07/19Public Joint Stock Detsky Mir : Detsky Mir's GMV Increased by 11.6% in Q2 2022
PU
07/05DETSKY MIR : Shareholders meeting voting results
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DETSKY MIR
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 164 B 2 712 M 2 712 M
Net income 2021 10 902 M 180 M 180 M
Net Debt 2021 65 915 M 1 088 M 1 088 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55 292 M 913 M 913 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 15 067
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart DETSKY MIR
Duration : Period :
Detsky Mir Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 75,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Davydova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Manuel Althoff Chief Financial Officer
Vladimir Gennadievich Klimanov Chairman
Alexandr Vladimirovich Shlyapochnikov Head-Information Technology Management Department
Nikolay Ermakov Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DETSKY MIR-39.72%913
WESFARMERS LIMITED-19.36%36 282
FIVE BELOW, INC.-25.22%8 588
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.08%7 211
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION28.13%6 863
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-52.35%4 345