Detsky Mir : Launch of a buyback programme

Moscow, Russia, 14 November 2022 - Detsky Mir Group (the "Company", MOEX: DSKY), a specialised retailer and the leader in the children's goods sector in Russia and Kazakhstan, announces that the Board of Directors of the Company unanimously approved today a launch of an open market buyback programme (the "Programme") of its ordinary shares ("Shares") listed on the Moscow Exchange totaling up to RUB 3.0 billion over a six-months period unless extended or terminated by the Company earlier.

This decision was driven by the sharply increased volatility in the Company's shares over the course of the last several trading sessions.

The purchases of Shares under the Programme will be made for the account of «DM Capital» LLС a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company by broker or brokers.

