Detsky Mir : Management of PJSC Detsky Mir sold its shares

14 June 2023, Moscow, Russia. Detsky Mir Group ("Detsky Mir", "PJSC Detsky Mir" or the "Company", MOEX: DSKY), a specialised retailer and the leader in the children's goods sector in Russia and Kazakhstan, has been informed that Management of PJSC Detsky Mir sold its PJSC Detsky Mir shares («Shares») by submitting orders at PJSC Moscow Exchange in the trading mode "Redemption: Address orders" (the terms of the sale - https://www.moex.com/n56394/?nt=0).

The Company recaps that resident shareholders can sell their Shares at a price of 71.5 rubles per Share by submitting an order at PJSC Moscow Exchange in the trading mode "Redemption: Address orders". Repurchase of Shares from the shareholders of the Company under the share repurchase program at the auctions of PJSC Moscow Exchange will be carried out by the Company's subsidiary, JSC "DMK", from May 30, 2023 to July 28, 2023. JSC "DMK" has the right to terminate the repurchase program prior to the expiration of the buyback period, once it has a concentration of 25% of all outstanding Shares.

The shareholders do not have to provide any documents confirming to the JSC "DMK" the correct calculation of Income Tax, since the respective tax is calculated by the broker, while selling Shares via broker in the "Redemption: Addressed Orders" trading mode. Moreover, proceeds from the sale of the Shares will be transferred to the brokerage account on the day the transaction.

At the same time, if the shareholders accept other offers under the share repurchase programs, namely: voluntary offers by LLC "DMI" or JSC "DMFA" received by PJSC Detsky Mir on May 29 and 30, 2023, respectively, they are advised to provide documents on tax residency to LLC "DMI" or JSC "DMFA".

