Detsky Mir : Shareholders Approved a Dividend Payment of the Remaining Undistributed Net Profit for Q4 2019

22 / 09 / 2020

Moscow, Russia, 22 September 2020- PJSC Detsky Mir ('Detsky Mir' or the 'Company', MOEX: DSKY), the largest specialized children's goods retailer in Russia and Kazakhstan, announces the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) that took place on 18 September 2020.

The EGM passed the following resolutions by absentee vote:

1. Approve a final dividend payment of the remaining undistributed profit for Q4 2019 of RUB 1,847,500,000, or RUB 2.5 per ordinary share. Thus, the total amount of paid dividends based on the results for FY 2019 will amount to RUB 7,803,840,000 (100% of net profit under RAS), or RUB 10.6 per ordinary share.

2. Set the record date for dividend for 29 September 2020.

For additional information:

Julia Polikarpova Head of Public Relations Tel.: +7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2041 upolikarpova@detmir.ru Sergey Levitskiy Head of Investor Relations Tel.:+ 7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2315 slevitskiy@detmir.ru

The Detsky Mir Group of Companies (MOEX: DSKY) is a multi-format retailer and the leader in the children's goods sector in Russia. The Group comprises the Detsky Mir and the Detmir Pickup retail chains, the ELC (Early Learning Centre in Russia) and the ABC retail chains, as well as the Zoozavr pet supplies retail chain. The Company operates a retail chain of 784 Detsky Mir stores located in 303 cities in Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, five Detmir Pickup stores, as well as 27 ELC, 3 ABC and eleven Zoozavr stores as of 31 August 2020. The total selling space was approximately 855,000 square meters.

Detsky Mir Group's shareholder structure as of the date of this announcement is as follows: Free float[1] - 100%.

Websites: detmir.ru, elc-russia.ru, ir.detmir.ru