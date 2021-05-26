Detsky Mir : Announces the Date of AGM

Moscow, Russia, 26 May 2021 - PJSC Detsky Mir ('Detsky Mir' or the 'Company', MOEX: DSKY), announces that its Board of Directors at a meeting on 25 May 2021 resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM). The AGM will be held by absentee vote, and the deadline for receipt of completed ballots is 30 June 2021. The record date for the AGM is 5 June 2021.

The Board of Directors has approved a final list of candidates to the new Board of Directors, set to be voted upon at the AGM:

Candidates nominated by the Board of Directors:

Maria Gordon, incumbent Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, independent director Andrey Anishchenko, incumbent independent director Michael Foss, incumbent independent director Tony Maher, incumbent non-executive director David Rönnberg, independent director Alexander Shevchuk, incumbent independent director

Candidates nominated by Gulf Investments Limited (shareholder owning 25% of Company voting shares):

Pavel Grachev, incumbent Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, non-executive director Dmitry Klenov, incumbent non-executive director Vladimir Klimanov, incumbent non-executive director Mikhail Stiskin, incumbent non-executive director

A total of 10 directors may be elected to Detsky Mir's Board of Directors. The Company has received the consent of all candidates to the election.

The Board of Directors recommended that the AGM approve the payment of the entire net profit for Q4 2020 as a final dividend, representing a payment of RUB 4.5 bn or RUB 6.07 per ordinary share. Thus, the total value of paid dividends for 2020 may amount to RUB 8.2 bn, corresponding to around RUB 11.15 per ordinary share. The Board of Directors further recommended that the AGM set the dividend record date for 11 July 2021.

In addition, the agenda of the AGM includes the following items: a vote to approve the Company's amended Charter and the Regulations on Remuneration of Board of directors, Annual Report and Accounting Report for FY 2020, as well as the election of the Auditor and the Audit Commission.

Materials for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be made available from 8 June 2021 on the Company's website (ir.detmir.ru) and upon request to the Company's Corporate Secretary Office: 3 Third Nizhnelikhoborskiy Proezd, Bld. 6, Moscow, 127238, Russia.

Persons having the right to participate in the PJSC Detsky Mir's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be able to fill in the electronic ballot form and vote online at aoreestr.ru.

Biography of David Rönnberg, the new nominee to the Company's Board of Directors:

An experienced retail and e-commerce executive, currently CEO at Musti Group, a leading omnichannel pet supplies retailer operating in the Nordic countries, which conducted its Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2020.

Prior to joining Musti Group, David from 2015 to 2016 led Indiska AB, a Swedish apparel and home accessories retailer. David Rönnberg also headed a number of European e-commerce companies, including Internetstores Nordic, an online store for outdoor products, and Brando's, an online apparel and footwear retailer.

Maria Davydova, PJSC Detsky Mir Chief Executive Officer, said:

'The Company's management supports the decision of the Board of Directors to recommend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to distribute the entire net profit for 2020 as dividends. The Company's solid performance in the current quarter further evidences this decision: the total Group sales, including the online marketplace, increased by 58.7% year-on-year in April-May.

'We are also pleased to welcome David Rönnberg as a candidate to the new Board of Directors. We believe that David will bring a wealth of professional expertise to the table, helping us to implement the development strategy of the pet supplies vertical.'

For additional information:

Julia Polikarpova

Head of Public Relations

Tel.: +7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2041

upolikarpova@detmir.ru

Sergey Levitskiy

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: + 7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2315

slevitskiy@detmir.ru