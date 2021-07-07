Detsky Mir : Maria Gordon re-elected Chairwoman of Detsky Mir's Board of Directors

Moscow, Russia, 7 July 2021 - The Board of PJSC Detsky Mir ('Detsky Mir' or the 'Company', MOEX: DSKY), elected Maria Gordon as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors. Pavel Grachev was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Company's Board.

The Board of Directors appointed committee members as follows.

Strategy and Sustainability Committee

1. Grachev, Pavel Sergeevich - Chairman of the Committee;

2. Anischenko, Andrey Anatolievich (independent director);

3. Davydova, Maria Sergeevna (CEO of the Company);

4. Foss, Michael (independent director);

5. Gordon, Maria Vladimirovna (independent director);

6. Maher, Tony;

7. Rönnberg, David (independent director);

8. Stiskin, Mikhail Borisovich.

Audit Committee

1. Foss, Michael (independent director) - Chairman of the Committee;

2. Gordon, Maria Vladimirovna (independent director);

3. Shevchuk, Alexander Viktorovich (independent director).

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

1. Gordon, Maria Vladimirovna (independent director) - Chairwoman of the Committee;

2. Anischenko, Andrey Anatolievich (independent director);

3. Shevchuk, Alexander Viktorovich (independent director).

