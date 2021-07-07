Log in
    DSKY   RU000A0JSQ90

DETSKY MIR

(DSKY)
Detsky Mir : Maria Gordon re-elected Chairwoman of Detsky Mir's Board of Directors

07/07/2021
Moscow, Russia, 7 July 2021 - The Board of PJSC Detsky Mir ('Detsky Mir' or the 'Company', MOEX: DSKY), elected Maria Gordon as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors. Pavel Grachev was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Company's Board.

The Board of Directors appointed committee members as follows.

Strategy and Sustainability Committee

1. Grachev, Pavel Sergeevich - Chairman of the Committee;

2. Anischenko, Andrey Anatolievich (independent director);

3. Davydova, Maria Sergeevna (CEO of the Company);

4. Foss, Michael (independent director);

5. Gordon, Maria Vladimirovna (independent director);

6. Maher, Tony;

7. Rönnberg, David (independent director);

8. Stiskin, Mikhail Borisovich.

Audit Committee

1. Foss, Michael (independent director) - Chairman of the Committee;

2. Gordon, Maria Vladimirovna (independent director);

3. Shevchuk, Alexander Viktorovich (independent director).

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

1. Gordon, Maria Vladimirovna (independent director) - Chairwoman of the Committee;

2. Anischenko, Andrey Anatolievich (independent director);

3. Shevchuk, Alexander Viktorovich (independent director).

For additional information:

Julia Polikarpova

Head of Public Relations

Tel.: +7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2041

upolikarpova@detmir.ru

Sergey Levitskiy

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: + 7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2315

slevitskiy@detmir.ru

Disclaimer

Detskiy Mir PAO published this content on 07 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2021 07:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
