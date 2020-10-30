Detsky Mir : to Launch its Second Regional Distribution Center in Kazan Based on Russian Post's Fulfillment Service

30 / 10 / 2020

Moscow, Russia, 30 October 2020 - Detsky Mir Group (the 'Group', 'Detsky Mir' or the 'Company', MOEX: DSKY), the largest specialized children's goods retailer in Russia and Kazakhstan, has signed a preliminary agreement to open a distribution center in Kazan based on Russian Post's fulfillment center.

Detsky Mir continues to actively build out its logistics network to support the fast and cheap delivery of online orders. The launch of a regional distribution center with an area of 8,000 square meters based at Russian Post's fulfillment center at Kazan International Airport is planned for Q2 2021. The center will serve the Republics of Tatarstan, Mari El, Chuvashia and Udmurtia, as well as the Kirov, Samara, Orenburg and Ulyanovsk Regions.

'Our strategic target is to offer next-day delivery on at least 80% of all online orders by building out a robust regional logistics network. Launching the second regional distribution center in Kazan will enable our customers in the Volga Federal District to receive their online orders much faster. Between 2022 and 2024, we are planning to launch two more regional and two new federal distribution centers,' said Maria Davydova, CEO of Detsky Mir Group.

'80% of Russia's population lives within 1,200 km from Kazan, meaning that orders can be delivered to them in one or two days after being placed. Russian Post is actively developing fulfillment services on the basis of its logistics centers. By the end of the year, the similar hubs will be launched in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, and 15 of our logistics centers will be operating in the country by the end of 2021,' said Alexey Skatin, Deputy CEO for E-Commerce at Russian Post.