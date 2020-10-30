Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Detsky Mir    DSKY   RU000A0JSQ90

DETSKY MIR

(DSKY)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Detsky Mir : to Launch its Second Regional Distribution Center in Kazan Based on Russian Post's Fulfillment Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 05:10am EDT

30 / 10 / 2020

Moscow, Russia, 30 October 2020 - Detsky Mir Group (the 'Group', 'Detsky Mir' or the 'Company', MOEX: DSKY), the largest specialized children's goods retailer in Russia and Kazakhstan, has signed a preliminary agreement to open a distribution center in Kazan based on Russian Post's fulfillment center.

Detsky Mir continues to actively build out its logistics network to support the fast and cheap delivery of online orders. The launch of a regional distribution center with an area of 8,000 square meters based at Russian Post's fulfillment center at Kazan International Airport is planned for Q2 2021. The center will serve the Republics of Tatarstan, Mari El, Chuvashia and Udmurtia, as well as the Kirov, Samara, Orenburg and Ulyanovsk Regions.

'Our strategic target is to offer next-day delivery on at least 80% of all online orders by building out a robust regional logistics network. Launching the second regional distribution center in Kazan will enable our customers in the Volga Federal District to receive their online orders much faster. Between 2022 and 2024, we are planning to launch two more regional and two new federal distribution centers,' said Maria Davydova, CEO of Detsky Mir Group.

'80% of Russia's population lives within 1,200 km from Kazan, meaning that orders can be delivered to them in one or two days after being placed. Russian Post is actively developing fulfillment services on the basis of its logistics centers. By the end of the year, the similar hubs will be launched in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, and 15 of our logistics centers will be operating in the country by the end of 2021,' said Alexey Skatin, Deputy CEO for E-Commerce at Russian Post.

For additional information:

Julia Polikarpova

Head of Public Relations

Tel.: +7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2041

upolikarpova@detmir.ru

Sergey Levitskiy

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.:+ 7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2315

slevitskiy@detmir.ru

Disclaimer

Detskiy Mir PAO published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 09:09:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DETSKY MIR
05:10aDETSKY MIR : to Launch its Second Regional Distribution Center in Kazan Based on..
PU
10/20DETSKY MIR : Analyst and Investor Conference Call for 9M 2020 Unaudited IFRS Fin..
PU
10/14DETSKY MIR : Total Sales Growth Accelerated to 13.5% in Q3
PU
10/09DETSKY MIR : quaterly sales release
09/22DETSKY MIR : Shareholders Approved a Dividend Payment of the Remaining Undistrib..
PU
09/02Sistema, Russia-China fund raise $281 million from sale of toy retailer
RE
09/02Sistema, Russia-China fund raise $281 mln from sale of toy retailer
RE
08/25DETSKY MIR : Half-year results
CO
08/17DETSKY MIR : The Board of Directors Recommended Shareholders to Approve a Divide..
PU
08/07DETSKY MIR : to Announce Q2&H1 2020 IFRS Financial Results and Hold a Strategy U..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 139 B 1 769 M 1 769 M
Net income 2020 6 977 M 88,5 M 88,5 M
Net Debt 2020 54 785 M 695 M 695 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Yield 2020 9,82%
Capitalization 81 772 M 1 035 M 1 037 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 14 126
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart DETSKY MIR
Duration : Period :
Detsky Mir Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DETSKY MIR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 147,00 RUB
Last Close Price 111,36 RUB
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maria Davydova Chief Executive Officer
Yevgeniy Leonidovich Madorsky Chairman
Farid Shamilevich Kamalov Chief Operating Officer
Anna Garmanova Finance Director
Alexandr Vladimirovich Shlyapochnikov Head-Information Technology Management Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DETSKY MIR11.36%1 035
WESFARMERS LIMITED11.18%37 482
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.112.66%27 850
FIVE BELOW, INC.4.88%7 366
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.-12.25%5 703
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%5 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group