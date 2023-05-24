Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Hanseatische Wertpapierboerse Hamburg
  5. Deufol SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DE1   DE000A1R1EE6

DEUFOL SE

(DE1)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hanseatische Wertpapierboerse Hamburg  -  2023-05-22
1.130 EUR   +6.60%
02:53aDeufol Se : Settlement reached with former managers to resolve long-standing legal disputes / Resumption of dividend payment proposed
EQ
04/28Deufol Se : Results for the business year 2022
EQ
04/28Deufol SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deufol SE: Settlement reached with former managers to resolve long-standing legal disputes / Resumption of dividend payment proposed

05/24/2023 | 02:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


EQS-Media / 24.05.2023 / 08:52 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Deufol SE: Settlement reached with former managers to resolve long-standing legal disputes / Resumption of dividend payment proposed

  • Payments totaling €11 million agreed to Deufol SE
  • Settlement also provides the free of charge transfer of 628,017 Deufol shares for cancellation
  • Effectiveness of the settlement subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting
  • Dividend of €0.03 per dividend-bearing share proposed

 Hofheim am Taunus, 24. Mai 2023

Conclusion of a settlement agreement with former managers

Deufol SE and other Group companies have reached a settlement agreement with former Executive Board members Andreas Bargende and Tammo Fey, as well as former Managing Director Manfred Wagner and other persons, to settle all ongoing legal proceedings between them. The settlement provides for payments totaling €11 million and the free of charge transfer of 628,017 Deufol shares to Deufol SE for cancellation (benefits are before taxes). The transfer of the shares is planned by the end of the year. A total of €4.4 million is to be paid to Deufol SE this year. Further payments of €2.2 million each are to be made to Deufol SE in the years 2024 to 2026 (secured by bank guarantees). The effectiveness of the settlement agreement is subject to a resolution of approval by this year's Annual General Meeting. The aforementioned amounts increase the compensation already received in connection with terminated legal proceedings in previous years.

"With the conclusion of the settlement, we are closing an extremely painful and tough chapter in our company's history. However, we have reached another significant milestone in the consistent implementation of our Go-to-Market strategy. We intend to use the freedom we have gained to focus on driving forward and expanding our physical and digital End-to-End solutions internationally," says Dennis Hübner, CEO of Deufol SE.

Modified proposal for the appropriation of profits

The Administrative Board of Deufol SE proposes to distribute the unappropriated surplus of Deufol SE as at December 31, 2022 in the amount of € 13.2 million as a dividend in the amount of € 0.03 per dividend-bearing share (in total € 1.3 million) and to carry forward the remaining amount of € 11.9 million to new account. The proposal for the appropriation of net income is modified compared with the adopted annual financial statements as of December 31, 2022.

Annual General Meeting

This year's Annual General Meeting will be held for the first time after the Corona pandemic as an attendance event on June 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (CEST) in the Stadthalle in Hofheim, Chinonplatz 4, 1st floor (Malersaal).

 

Further information on the Annual General Meeting / settlement agreement is available at https://www.deufol.com/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/#2023.

 

For further information please contact:

Deufol SE

Investor Relations

Telefon: +49 (6122) 50 1127

E-Mail: investor@deufol.com

 

ISIN: DE000A1R1EE6



End of Media Release

Issuer: Deufol SE
Key word(s): Enterprise

24.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

1640091  24.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1640091&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about DEUFOL SE
02:53aDeufol Se : Settlement reached with former managers to resolve long-standing legal dispute..
EQ
04/28Deufol Se : Results for the business year 2022
EQ
04/28Deufol SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Deufol SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Deufol Se : Results for the first half of 2022
EQ
2022Deufol SE Announces Difficult to Forecast Optimistic Sales and Earnings Expectations in..
CI
2022Deufol Se : Results for the business year 2021
EQ
2022Deufol SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2022Deufol Se : DEUFOL continues to focus on its core business of supply chain solutions for i..
EQ
2021Deufol SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 244 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2021 1,28 M 1,38 M 1,38 M
Net Debt 2021 81,0 M 87,3 M 87,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,5 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 031
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart DEUFOL SE
Duration : Period :
Deufol SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dennis Hübner Chief Executive Officer, Director & Co-MD
Detlef W. Hübner Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Helmut Olivier Deputy Chairman
Axel Wöltjen Non-Executive Director
Marc Hubner Non-Executive Director & Head-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUFOL SE31.40%52
CINTAS CORPORATION1.98%47 965
BUREAU VERITAS SA0.89%12 151
LG CORP.13.57%10 791
RITCHIE BROTHERS AUCTION.-1.49%10 244
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-28.04%10 058
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer