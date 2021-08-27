Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

08/27/2021 | 04:26pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft  ("Deutsche Bank" or the "Company") (NYSE: DB).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Deutsche Bank and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 25, 2021, post-market, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "U.S. Authorities Probing Deutsche Bank's DWS Over Sustainability Claims".  Citing "people familiar with the matter," the article reported that "U.S. authorities are investigating Deutsche Bank AG's asset-management arm, DWS Group, after the firm's former head of sustainability said it overstated how much it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets" and that "[t]he probes, by the Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors, are in early stages[.]" 

On this news, Deutsche Bank's share price fell $0.40, or 3.15%, to close at $12.28 per share on August 26, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-deutsche-bank-aktiengesellschaft-db-301364466.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
