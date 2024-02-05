FRANKFURT/BONN (dpa-AFX) - All branches of Deutsche Bank and Postbank had to remain closed on Monday morning due to a fault in the alarm systems. "We had a disruption to the alarm systems on Monday morning, which was caused by an external service provider," said a Deutsche Bank spokesperson. The fault occurred at around 11.00 a.m. and the branches were opened to customers. According to the information, the 550 Postbank branches and around 400 Deutsche Bank branches in Germany were affected.

The business magazine "Capital" had previously reported on the problems at the Postbank branches. According to the report, some customers received calls from employees who canceled appointments for the morning with reference to the disruption. The bank would not provide details on the nature of the technical fault./ben/DP/jha