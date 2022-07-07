Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:09 2022-07-07 am EDT
7.893 EUR   +2.67%
08:52aAnalysis-Euro's 20-year low leaves ECB facing costly choices
RE
08:42aDeutsche Bank Expects Weak Q2 For Copper Miners
MT
07:44aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459895347
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis-Euro's 20-year low leaves ECB facing costly choices

07/07/2022 | 08:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illumination at ECB headquarters for the Euro's 20th anniversary in Frankfurt, Germany

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro's tumble towards parity against the dollar has pushed the European Central Bank back against a wall, leaving its policymakers with only painful and economically costly choices.

Letting the currency fall would push up already record high inflation, raising the risk of price growth becoming entrenched at a rate well above the ECB's target of 2%.

But fighting back against 20-year lows for the euro would require more rapid interest rate hikes, which could add to the misery for an economy already facing a possible recession, looming gas shortages and sky-high energy costs that are depleting purchasing power.

The bank has so far played down the issue, arguing that it has no exchange rate target, even if the currency does matter. Even the accounts of its June policy meeting published on Thursday indicated no particular concern. But the market moves are now too big to play down.

"The euro's weakness reinforces the notion that the ECB is behind the curve," Dirk Schumacher, head of European macro research at Natixis CIB, said. "Given how high inflation is, a stronger euro would be quite helpful because it lowers inflation."

The euro is now down 10% against the dollar this year, even if the trade-weighted currency has only dropped 3.3% so far.

This raises the cost of imports, especially for energy and other dollar-denominated commodities, making everything more expensive. Studies frequently cited by the ECB suggest that a 1% depreciation of the exchange rate raises inflation by 0.1% over one year and by up to 0.25% over three years.

MORE WEAKNESS?

The problem is that economic fundamentals point to even more euro weakness.

Firstly, the ECB and the U.S. Federal Reserve are moving at vastly different speeds.

While Fed Chair Jerome Powell has made clear he was willing to risk a recession with oversized rate hikes to bring down inflation, the ECB continues to take baby steps in unwinding the exceptionally easy policy of the past decade, when inflation was too low.

It will raise rates for the first time this month but expects to lift the deposit rate out of negative territory only in September, with any further move clouded by recession risks.

The euro zone's outlook has soured so much since mid-June that one rate hike has been priced out and markets now see just 135 basis points of tightening from the ECB.

The Fed, which has already raised rates several times, including by 75 basis points last month, is expected to increase them by another 180 basis points.

That gives investors higher profits on the other side of the Atlantic, so they are moving cash out of Europe and weakening the euro in the process.

Secondly, the euro zone's huge energy dependence, primarily on Russian gas, also makes the economy more vulnerable to the fallout of the war in Ukraine, a natural drag on the currency.

"Faced with the looming risk of recession - and the euro being a pro-cyclical currency - the ECB's hands may be tied in its ability to threaten more aggressive rate hikes in defence of the euro," ING said in a note to clients.

Finally, the bloc's energy bill has pushed up import costs, leaving it with a rare current account deficit. Such outflows also weaken the currency over time.

Since each of 19 euro zone countries are impacted differently, consensus on any push back is also likely to be difficult to achieve.

To prop up the euro, the ECB could signal more aggressive policy tightening, including a 50 basis-point hike in September, and further moves in October and December.

But since markets already expect these steps, the ECB must also at least in part match the Fed's message that getting inflation down trumps all other priorities, even if that means reinforcing a recession.

Such a message, even if euro-positive, would likely fuel a selloff on the currency bloc's periphery, setting off debt sustainability concerns.

So the ECB must also roll out its already flagged bond-buying scheme aimed at limiting the rise in borrowing costs for Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece.

"Spoiler: yes, parity is in play," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.63% 0.67 Delayed Quote.3.72%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.60% 0.68238 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.46% 1.17592 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.42% 1.1974 Delayed Quote.-11.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.37% 0.755692 Delayed Quote.7.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.34% 0.76941 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 2.50% 7.885 Delayed Quote.-30.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.0181 Delayed Quote.-9.80%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.16% 0.012398 Delayed Quote.4.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.012639 Delayed Quote.-6.06%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.39% 0.61738 Delayed Quote.-9.83%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.03% 0.982039 Delayed Quote.10.85%
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
08:52aAnalysis-Euro's 20-year low leaves ECB facing costly choices
RE
08:42aDeutsche Bank Expects Weak Q2 For Copper Miners
MT
07:44aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459895347
PU
06:28aEMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks, FX enjoy relief rally; Polish rate decision in focus
RE
07/06Deutsche Bank Cuts Lithium Americas' Price Target, Provides Lithium Market Insight
MT
07/06RBC Cuts Price Target on Deutsche Bank to EUR11.50 From EUR13, Maintains Sector Perform..
MT
07/06DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
MD
07/05European ADRs Plunge in Tuesday Trading
MT
07/05DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/04German bankers voice fears over economic impact of looming gas crisis
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 787 M 26 252 M 26 252 M
Net income 2022 3 613 M 3 678 M 3 678 M
Net cash 2022 27 166 M 27 656 M 27 656 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,77x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 15 628 M 15 910 M 15 910 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,32x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 7,69 €
Average target price 12,49 €
Spread / Average Target 62,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-30.22%15 910
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.88%328 627
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.78%249 602
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%239 136
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.41%167 712
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-18.29%151 799