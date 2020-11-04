Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Analysis: Trump or Biden, new U.S. president faces troubled economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 03:51pm EST
FILE PHOTO: People wait outside Kentucky Career Center in Frankfort

(Reuters) - It's still not clear yet if the next U.S. president will be incumbent Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden, but whoever triumphs will face monumental challenges on the economic front.

The recession has been ugly. It has wiped away more than a year of economic output and more than five years of jobs growth.

The workforce is now smaller than it was a year before Trump first took office.

(GRAPHIC: The labor market deficit - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY/xklvymrmgvg/chart.png)

One bright spot - consumer spending - is stronger than it was right after the pandemic exploded in March, but still only back to where it was last June.

Housing prices are on the rise, which is a great thing for U.S. homeowners but at the same time is worsening the affordability crisis for aspiring home buyers renters.

Manufacturing activity - a key concern in the Midwestern battleground states - has rebounded, but manufacturing employment is in worse shape than employment overall.

(GRAPHIC: Manufacturing gains - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY/qzjpqazeqpx/chart.png)

And the coronavirus is still surging across most of the United States. Nearly 6,000 people died last week, and there's growing concern that the U.S. might need to reinstate lockdowns that happened across Europe in order to get it under control.

But despite signs the economy has begun to slow again amid another viral onslaught, "it is almost certain that the economy will get better over the course of 2021," says Jason Furman, a key economic advisor to Barack Obama, the last U.S. president elected during a time of economic turmoil.

Late 2021 is still a long ways away, not just in political terms but for those living paycheck to paycheck, or out of work.

Federal Reserve policymaker projections put unemployment at 5.5% by the end of next year - worse than the 4.7% when Trump was first elected, but an improvement over the current 7.9%.

Beyond jobs lost and economic output curtailed, either Trump or Biden will face a list of long-term headwinds including deepening inequality, rising federal debt and tattered international trade relations.

In the run-up to the election, Trump consistently polled better than Biden on his ability to create jobs and manage the economy, if not the virus.

But even with the election outcome uncertain, and likely to remain so for some time amid legal challenges, stock market investors like what they see.

That's partly because Republicans look likely to keep their hold on the Senate, leaving policy priorities relatively unchanged if it's Trump emerging the winner, or as preventive force to a president Biden from trying to push through any big policy changes should he come out on top in the ballot box.

It's also because Senate Majority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell signaled Wednesday he was open to a new coronavirus aid bill in the "lame duck" session before the elected members of Senate and U.S. House of Representatives are sworn in.

For the still-weak economy, a lot will depend on the timing, size and shape of a pandemic relief package, which eluded lawmakers and the White House before the election.

A more modest fiscal package could mean "the growth outlook and corporate profits may not be as vigorous as hoped," said James Knightley, chief international economist for ING.

A Biden presidency with a majority Republican Senate could offer the worst case for the economy in 2021 because Republicans are likely to oppose a substantial stimulus package, said Matthew Luzzetti, chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank.

That would be bad news for the millions of low- and middle-income Americans out of work and struggling to find jobs in sectors such as travel and entertainment that are likely to remain moribund until the pandemic is under better control.

A scenario where Trump is re-elected and the Senate stays in Republican control could potentially result in more stimulus because Trump has advocated for more stimulus and could have more sway if he is re-elected, Luzzetti said.

Whatever the election outcome, any aid package should provide additional assistance for the unemployed, help for small businesses and assistance for state and local governments, to keep economic momentum going, Luzzetti said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Heather Timmons, Paul Simao and Edward Tobin)

By Ann Saphir and Jonnelle Marte


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
01:02pFrench court rejects UK extradition request for convicted ex Barclays trader
RE
12:11pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100 as U.S. election race goes t..
RE
11:54aGRAPHIC : The day after the U.S. election: markets in five charts
RE
10:16aDEUTSCHE BANK : DB USA Corporation Pillar 3 report Q2 2020
PU
07:00aDEUTSCHE BANK : appoints Frank Krings as Chief Country Officer for France
AQ
07:00aDEUTSCHE BANK : honoured for its commitment in the fight against LGBTQ persecuti..
AQ
06:46aDEUTSCHE BANK : extends INR 12bn lifeline to Indian micro, small and medium ente..
PU
11/03Trump or Biden, investors expect a weaker dollar
RE
11/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Ant Group’s IPO postponed; Deutsche Bank wants to get ri..
11/03DEUTSCHE BANK : appoints Frank Krings as Chief Country Officer for France
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 848 M 27 942 M 27 942 M
Net income 2020 -298 M -349 M -349 M
Net cash 2020 34 913 M 40 908 M 40 908 M
P/E ratio 2020 -176x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 668 M 20 689 M 20 702 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,06x
Nbr of Employees 86 984
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,00 €
Last Close Price 8,49 €
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target -17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG22.74%20 565
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.82%315 214
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.50%251 406
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.90%213 588
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.20%183 951
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.24%152 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group