Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Annual financial and audit reports

10/29/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DocuSign Envelope ID: AF559997-CE9B-46F2-89B1-1F48B310D138

Eirles Three Designated Activity Company

Directors' report and financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2021

Registered number 334107

DocuSign Envelope ID: AF559997-CE9B-46F2-89B1-1F48B310D138

Eirles Three Designated Activity Company

Contents

Page

Directors and other information

1 - 2

Directors' Report

3 - 9

Statement of Directors' responsibilities in respect of Directors' report

10

and the financial statements

Independent auditor's report

11 - 17

Financial Statements

Statement of Financial Position

18

Statement of Comprehensive Income

19

Statement of Cash Flows

20

Statement of Changes in Equity

21

Notes to the Financial Statements

22 - 78

DocuSign Envelope ID: AF559997-CE9B-46F2-89B1-1F48B310D138

Eirles Three Designated Activity Company

Directors and other information

Directors

Niall O'Carroll (Irish) - Independent

Brian Brady (Irish) - Independent

Bronagh Hardiman (Irish)

Registered office

Block A, George's Quay Plaza

George's Quay

Dublin 2, Ireland

Trustees

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c.

Fifth Floor

100 Wood Street

London EC2V 7EX

United Kingdom

Deutsche Trustee Company Limited

Winchester House

1 Great Winchester Street

London EC2N 2DB

United Kingdom

Administrator &

Vistra Alternative Investments (Ireland) Limited

Company Secretary

Block A, George's Quay Plaza

George's Quay

Dublin 2, Ireland

Independent auditor

Ernst & Young

Harcourt Centre

Harcourt Street

Dublin 2

Ireland

1

DocuSign Envelope ID: AF559997-CE9B-46F2-89B1-1F48B310D138

Eirles Three Designated Activity Company

Directors and other information (continued)

Arranger, Banker, Custodian

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

and Swap Counterparty

Winchester House

1 Great Winchester Street

London EC2N 2DB

United Kingdom

Listing Agents

Luxembourg Listing Agent

Banque International à Luxembourg S.A.

69 Route d'Esch

L-2953 Luxembourg

Ireland / Vienna / Cayman Listing Agent

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Winchester House

1 Great Winchester Street

London EC2N 2DB

United Kingdom

Solicitor

Matheson

70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay

Dublin 2

Ireland

2

DocuSign Envelope ID: AF559997-CE9B-46F2-89B1-1F48B310D138

Eirles Three Designated Activity Company

Directors' Report

The Directors present the Directors' report and audited financial statements of Eirles Three Designated Activity Company (the "Company") for the year ended 30 June 2021.

Principal activities, business review and future developments

The Company has established a EUR 10,000,000,000 Multi-Issuance Programme (the "Programme") to issue debt securities and/or other secured limited recourse indebtedness. Debt securities are issued in series (each a "series") and the terms and conditions of the debt securities of each series will be set out in a Supplemental Programme Memorandum ("SPM") for such series. Debt securities issued by the Company are listed on the main securities market of Euronext Dublin, Bourse de Luxembourg, Vienna Stock Exchange and Cayman Islands Stock Exchange. Details of series listed on specific exchanges are disclosed in note 9.

The Programme offers investors the opportunity to gain exposure to a portfolio of investments (the "investment securities and total return swaps").

Each series of debt securities issued is secured as set out in the terms and conditions of the debt securities issued as set out in the relevant SPM and a first fixed charge over funds held by the Agents under the Agency Agreement (each defined in the relevant issue deeds (each an "Issue Deed") or as incorporated by reference therein). Refer to note 22(b) for the profile of debt securities issued. Each series may also be secured by an assignment of the Company's rights under a Swap Agreement and/or Option Agreement and/or Repurchase Agreement and/or Credit Support Document (each as defined in the relevant Issue Deed or as incorporated by reference therein) and any additional security as may be described in the relevant SPM. For details about the investments held by the Company, refer to note 7. The Company's obligation to the holders of debt securities of a particular series is limited to the net proceeds upon realisation of the collateral of that series. Refer to note 21(b)(ii) for details on liquidity risk.

The Company holds bank and cash collateral, investments in total return swaps and investment securities at fair value through profit or loss. Refer to notes 4 and 7 for more information.

The credit risk of the investment securities and total return swaps is borne by either the Company's swap counterparty (in cases where a credit default swap transaction has been entered into for that particular series) and / or the holders of the debt securities issued. Refer to note 21(b)(i) for further details about how the Company manages credit risk.

For every new issuance of debt securities, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch ("DB London"), as Arranger, transfers to the Company a series fee as corporate benefit. This income is taxable under Irish law at a current rate of 25% and the net amount is retained as the profit for the year. Refer to note 15 and 20 for further details.

In accordance with the Programme Proposal Agreement dated 30 April 2001 between the Company and DB London (as amended and/or supplemented from time to time) (the "Programme Proposal Agreement"), DB London as the Arranger agrees to pay for Series Overheads (as defined in the Programme Proposal Agreement). DB London is also the swap counterparty for all series where derivatives are held. Refer to note 6 on details of the derivatives financial instruments.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 16:51:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
12:52pAnnual financial and audit reports
PU
10:19aFTSE 100 Falls as NatWest 3Q Earnings Disappoint
DJ
09:10aDeutsche Bank Ups Waste Connections Target Price on Q3 Earnings Beat, Says Inflationary..
MT
08:53aDeutsche Bank Cuts Molson Coors Target Price Following Lackluster Q3 Results
MT
08:40aTUI AG : Admission Announcement
DJ
05:19aPublic Offer - XS2011167751
PU
05:19aPublic Offer - XS2011167835
PU
04:46aSterling recovers slightly versus euro; investors weigh up rate hike bets
RE
04:00aFTSE Down, NatWest Falls As Net-Interest Margin Drop Weighs
DJ
10/28US Stocks Advance as Nasdaq Hits Closing Record on Tech Giants' Gains
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 24 928 M 28 807 M 28 807 M
Net income 2021 1 909 M 2 206 M 2 206 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 62 209 M 62 209 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 22 851 M 26 691 M 26 407 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,55x
Nbr of Employees 83 797
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11,08 €
Average target price 11,74 €
Spread / Average Target 6,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG23.77%26 691
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.08%495 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.64%393 767
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%244 972
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.37%214 568
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY70.18%200 046