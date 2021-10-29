Annual financial and audit reports

DocuSign Envelope ID: AF559997-CE9B-46F2-89B1-1F48B310D138

Eirles Three Designated Activity Company

Directors' Report

The Directors present the Directors' report and audited financial statements of Eirles Three Designated Activity Company (the "Company") for the year ended 30 June 2021.

Principal activities, business review and future developments

The Company has established a EUR 10,000,000,000 Multi-Issuance Programme (the "Programme") to issue debt securities and/or other secured limited recourse indebtedness. Debt securities are issued in series (each a "series") and the terms and conditions of the debt securities of each series will be set out in a Supplemental Programme Memorandum ("SPM") for such series. Debt securities issued by the Company are listed on the main securities market of Euronext Dublin, Bourse de Luxembourg, Vienna Stock Exchange and Cayman Islands Stock Exchange. Details of series listed on specific exchanges are disclosed in note 9.

The Programme offers investors the opportunity to gain exposure to a portfolio of investments (the "investment securities and total return swaps").

Each series of debt securities issued is secured as set out in the terms and conditions of the debt securities issued as set out in the relevant SPM and a first fixed charge over funds held by the Agents under the Agency Agreement (each defined in the relevant issue deeds (each an "Issue Deed") or as incorporated by reference therein). Refer to note 22(b) for the profile of debt securities issued. Each series may also be secured by an assignment of the Company's rights under a Swap Agreement and/or Option Agreement and/or Repurchase Agreement and/or Credit Support Document (each as defined in the relevant Issue Deed or as incorporated by reference therein) and any additional security as may be described in the relevant SPM. For details about the investments held by the Company, refer to note 7. The Company's obligation to the holders of debt securities of a particular series is limited to the net proceeds upon realisation of the collateral of that series. Refer to note 21(b)(ii) for details on liquidity risk.

The Company holds bank and cash collateral, investments in total return swaps and investment securities at fair value through profit or loss. Refer to notes 4 and 7 for more information.

The credit risk of the investment securities and total return swaps is borne by either the Company's swap counterparty (in cases where a credit default swap transaction has been entered into for that particular series) and / or the holders of the debt securities issued. Refer to note 21(b)(i) for further details about how the Company manages credit risk.

For every new issuance of debt securities, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch ("DB London"), as Arranger, transfers to the Company a series fee as corporate benefit. This income is taxable under Irish law at a current rate of 25% and the net amount is retained as the profit for the year. Refer to note 15 and 20 for further details.

In accordance with the Programme Proposal Agreement dated 30 April 2001 between the Company and DB London (as amended and/or supplemented from time to time) (the "Programme Proposal Agreement"), DB London as the Arranger agrees to pay for Series Overheads (as defined in the Programme Proposal Agreement). DB London is also the swap counterparty for all series where derivatives are held. Refer to note 6 on details of the derivatives financial instruments.

3