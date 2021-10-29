Annual financial and audit reports

DocuSign Envelope ID: AF559997-CE9B-46F2-89B1-1F48B310D138
Eirles Three Designated Activity Company
Directors' report and financial statements
For the year ended 30 June 2021
Registered number 334107
DocuSign Envelope ID: AF559997-CE9B-46F2-89B1-1F48B310D138
Eirles Three Designated Activity Company
|
Contents
|
Page
|
Directors and other information
|
1 - 2
|
Directors' Report
|
3 - 9
|
Statement of Directors' responsibilities in respect of Directors' report
|
10
|
and the financial statements
|
|
Independent auditor's report
|
11 - 17
|
Financial Statements
|
|
Statement of Financial Position
|
18
|
Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
19
|
Statement of Cash Flows
|
20
|
Statement of Changes in Equity
|
21
|
Notes to the Financial Statements
|
22 - 78
DocuSign Envelope ID: AF559997-CE9B-46F2-89B1-1F48B310D138
Eirles Three Designated Activity Company
Directors and other information
|
Directors
|
Niall O'Carroll (Irish) - Independent
|
|
Brian Brady (Irish) - Independent
|
|
Bronagh Hardiman (Irish)
|
Registered office
|
Block A, George's Quay Plaza
|
|
George's Quay
|
|
Dublin 2, Ireland
|
Trustees
|
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c.
|
|
Fifth Floor
|
|
100 Wood Street
|
|
London EC2V 7EX
|
|
United Kingdom
|
|
Deutsche Trustee Company Limited
|
|
Winchester House
|
|
1 Great Winchester Street
|
|
London EC2N 2DB
|
|
United Kingdom
|
Administrator &
|
Vistra Alternative Investments (Ireland) Limited
|
Company Secretary
|
Block A, George's Quay Plaza
|
|
George's Quay
|
|
Dublin 2, Ireland
|
Independent auditor
|
Ernst & Young
|
|
Harcourt Centre
|
|
Harcourt Street
|
|
Dublin 2
|
|
Ireland
1
DocuSign Envelope ID: AF559997-CE9B-46F2-89B1-1F48B310D138
Eirles Three Designated Activity Company
Directors and other information (continued)
|
Arranger, Banker, Custodian
|
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
|
and Swap Counterparty
|
Winchester House
|
|
1 Great Winchester Street
|
|
London EC2N 2DB
|
|
United Kingdom
|
Listing Agents
|
Luxembourg Listing Agent
|
|
Banque International à Luxembourg S.A.
|
|
69 Route d'Esch
|
|
L-2953 Luxembourg
|
|
Ireland / Vienna / Cayman Listing Agent
|
|
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
|
|
Winchester House
|
|
1 Great Winchester Street
|
|
London EC2N 2DB
|
|
United Kingdom
|
Solicitor
|
Matheson
|
|
70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay
|
|
Dublin 2
|
|
Ireland
2
DocuSign Envelope ID: AF559997-CE9B-46F2-89B1-1F48B310D138
Eirles Three Designated Activity Company
Directors' Report
The Directors present the Directors' report and audited financial statements of Eirles Three Designated Activity Company (the "Company") for the year ended 30 June 2021.
Principal activities, business review and future developments
The Company has established a EUR 10,000,000,000 Multi-Issuance Programme (the "Programme") to issue debt securities and/or other secured limited recourse indebtedness. Debt securities are issued in series (each a "series") and the terms and conditions of the debt securities of each series will be set out in a Supplemental Programme Memorandum ("SPM") for such series. Debt securities issued by the Company are listed on the main securities market of Euronext Dublin, Bourse de Luxembourg, Vienna Stock Exchange and Cayman Islands Stock Exchange. Details of series listed on specific exchanges are disclosed in note 9.
The Programme offers investors the opportunity to gain exposure to a portfolio of investments (the "investment securities and total return swaps").
Each series of debt securities issued is secured as set out in the terms and conditions of the debt securities issued as set out in the relevant SPM and a first fixed charge over funds held by the Agents under the Agency Agreement (each defined in the relevant issue deeds (each an "Issue Deed") or as incorporated by reference therein). Refer to note 22(b) for the profile of debt securities issued. Each series may also be secured by an assignment of the Company's rights under a Swap Agreement and/or Option Agreement and/or Repurchase Agreement and/or Credit Support Document (each as defined in the relevant Issue Deed or as incorporated by reference therein) and any additional security as may be described in the relevant SPM. For details about the investments held by the Company, refer to note 7. The Company's obligation to the holders of debt securities of a particular series is limited to the net proceeds upon realisation of the collateral of that series. Refer to note 21(b)(ii) for details on liquidity risk.
The Company holds bank and cash collateral, investments in total return swaps and investment securities at fair value through profit or loss. Refer to notes 4 and 7 for more information.
The credit risk of the investment securities and total return swaps is borne by either the Company's swap counterparty (in cases where a credit default swap transaction has been entered into for that particular series) and / or the holders of the debt securities issued. Refer to note 21(b)(i) for further details about how the Company manages credit risk.
For every new issuance of debt securities, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch ("DB London"), as Arranger, transfers to the Company a series fee as corporate benefit. This income is taxable under Irish law at a current rate of 25% and the net amount is retained as the profit for the year. Refer to note 15 and 20 for further details.
In accordance with the Programme Proposal Agreement dated 30 April 2001 between the Company and DB London (as amended and/or supplemented from time to time) (the "Programme Proposal Agreement"), DB London as the Arranger agrees to pay for Series Overheads (as defined in the Programme Proposal Agreement). DB London is also the swap counterparty for all series where derivatives are held. Refer to note 6 on details of the derivatives financial instruments.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 16:51:14 UTC.