    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-09-16 am EDT
9.069 EUR   -1.77%
BNY MELLON, WARBURG GROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK TO PAY UP IN CUM-EX CASE : newspaper
RE
09/16Prime brokers fight for clients after Credit Suisse's exit
RE
09/16Explainer-Can the ECB really stop at the 'neutral' rate?
RE
BNY Mellon, Warburg Group, Deutsche Bank to pay up in cum-ex case: newspaper

09/18/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Germanys Deutsche Bank is on display ahead of the banks annual shareholder meeting in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Germany's Warburg Group and Deutsche Bank will pay 60 million euros ($60.09 million) to German tax authorities over the country's "cum-ex" tax scandal, German daily Handelsblatt reported.

The payment covers tax liabilities of a fund called BC German Equity Special Fund, which a Warburg subsidiary managed as an investment company in 2009. The custodian bank was BHF Asset Servicing, which was later swallowed by the U.S. bank, the report said.

Deutsche Bank will contribute an amount of less than 10 million euros. A spokesman for Deutsche Bank told Handelsblatt that it was making a payment but declined to provide details. BHF earlier belonged to Sal. Oppenheim and was then taken over by the German lender.

The share-trading scandal known as cum-ex, which has blighted German political and financial circles for several years, has cost taxpayers billions of euros, lawmakers claim.

A large number of banks have been searched by prosecutors investigating possible wrongdoing, with raids being conducted on the German branches of Barclays, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley in recent months.

Government officials say the investigation involves some 100 banks on four continents and at least 1,000 suspects.

BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = 0.9985 euros)

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.13% 34.12 Delayed Quote.-23.31%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) -1.24% 43.89 Delayed Quote.-24.43%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.64% 171.14 Delayed Quote.-8.48%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.77% 9.069 Delayed Quote.-17.69%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.94% 87.43 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
