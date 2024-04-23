LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British investment bank Barclays has raised its target price for Deutsche Bank from 13.50 to 14.00 euros and left its rating at "Equal Weight". Analyst Krishnendra Dubey adjusted his estimates for Deutsche Bank and UBS in his quarterly outlook published on Monday in line with the latest signals from the investment banking sector. At Deutsche, costs remained the main topic of conversation./ag/mis

