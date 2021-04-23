Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bitcoin falls 7% as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans

04/23/2021 | 04:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies suffered hefty losses on Friday amid fears that U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to raise capital gains taxes will curb investment in digital assets.

Bitcoin slumped 7% to $48,176 in a third straight session of losses while Ether and XPR suffered double digit tumbles.

"The crypto currency came under fresh pressure on the Biden tax headlines," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid wrote in a note to clients.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, is on track for a 15% loss on the week. However, the latest tumbles come in the wake of a sharp rally with Bitcoin still up 65% since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
04:00aBitcoin falls 7% as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans
RE
02:54aTimes China Sells, Files for Hong Kong Bourse Listing of $200 Million of Bond..
MT
12:17aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL  : MUFG trims U.S. sell-side team to expand capital mar..
RE
04/22UPDATE : goeasy Proposes US$320 Million Debt Offering; Down 0.7%
MT
04/22GOEASY  : Proposes US$320 Million Debt Offering
MT
04/22AMAZON COM  : backed home tech startup SmartRent to go public in over $2 billion..
RE
04/22ALSTOM  : Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank
MD
04/22WORLDLINE  : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
04/22BHP GROUP  : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/22DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG  : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 098 M 27 842 M 27 842 M
Net income 2021 721 M 869 M 869 M
Net cash 2021 25 034 M 30 176 M 30 176 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,1x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 20 200 M 24 270 M 24 348 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,53x
Nbr of Employees 84 659
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 9,41 €
Last Close Price 9,79 €
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG9.41%24 270
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.15.98%452 603
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.56%327 097
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.16%283 434
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.02%211 867
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.70%205 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ