EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
/ Share buyback - Final Report
Deutsche Bank AG completes share buyback
In the period from 4 March 2024 until and including 11 July 2024, a number of 46,448,708 shares were bought back within the context of the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG which was disclosed on 1 March 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 to start on 4 March 2024 (the “Share Buyback”) as follows:
With these transactions, the Share Buyback was completed on 11 July 2024. The total number of shares, which have been bought back in the Share Buyback in the period from 4 March 2024 until and including 11 July 2024 amounts to 46,448,708 shares. This corresponds to 2.33% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was on average €14.5322 per share.
The purchases of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG were carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG. The shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG:
Capital Distribution – Deutsche Bank (db.com)
Frankfurt, 12 July 2024
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
