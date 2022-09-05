Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:56 2022-09-05 pm EDT
8.211 EUR   -4.22%
05:04pCVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal
RE
04:09pMARKETMIND : RBA a diversion from crisis Europe
RE
09:21aRisk of UK balance of payments crisis under Truss is rising, Deutsche Bank warns
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal

09/05/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows CVS Health logo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp on Monday agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about $8 billion in cash, a move that will enable one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies to provide further care management to patients in their homes.

Healthcare companies like CVS have been expanding beyond managing health and pharmacy benefits with acquisitions of doctors groups and surgical centers in recent years.

"We've been very clear about what we were looking for in expanding our health services, either be it primary care, provider enablement or in the home, and Signify Health clearly checks off two boxes: into the home and provider enablement," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in an interview.

Signify Health brings CVS, which runs pharmacies, pharmacy benefits and the Aetna insurance plans, a network of 10,000 clinicians who provide home-based assessments of patient health and social needs.

CVS expects the deal to close in the first half of 2023 and said that it expects the acquisition to be "meaningfully" accretive to earnings.

CVS said it would pay $30.50 per share for the company, or about $7.6 billion in equity as well as about $400 million in equity appreciation rights.

Lynch said the companies would work with regulators who review deals for any antitrust issues.

"We are not competitors. We don't have any overlapping functions," Lynch said.

Large mergers and acquisitions have come under intense antitrust scrutiny and lowering healthcare costs has been an important strategic mission for the Biden Administration.

SIGNIFY HEALTH

Signify Health serves two groups of customers: about 50 U.S. health insurance plans including CVS' Aetna division and rivals such as UnitedHealth Group Inc and groups of providers. UnitedHealth and Amazon Inc. are among companies that were interested in Signify, a source familiar with the discussions previously told Reuters.

Signify mostly serves the companies and providers associated with Medicare Advantage health plans, in which private insurers provide government-paid health benefits to people aged 65 and older. It also services Medicaid plans for people with low incomes.

The company said it expects to service 2.5 million people through annual in-person and virtual health assessments. The visits combine with technology and analytics to coordinate follow up care and social services with the goal of improving health of underserved populations and lowering health costs, Signify said.

Signify Health CEO Kyle Armbrester, who will remain as the head of the division, said the company plans to expand to commercial health plans.

The company, which went public in early 2021, has struggled since its stock market launch and had announced a restructuring earlier this summer. Talks of the sale process were first reported in August.

CVS said in a statement that the company is "increasingly confident" it can achieve its long-term earnings goals. As outlined in December of 2021, that includes high single-digit year-over year growth in 2023 and low double-digit year-over-year growth in 2024.

New Mountain Capital, which owns 60% of Signify Health, said that it planned to vote for the deal. CVS and Signify Health said both boards of directors had approved the deals.

CVS was advised by Bank of America's BofA Securities and Signify Health by Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.24% 127.51 Delayed Quote.-23.52%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -0.49% 99.44 Delayed Quote.-3.61%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -4.57% 8.181 Delayed Quote.-22.19%
SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC. 1.34% 28.77 Delayed Quote.102.32%
SIGNIFY N.V. -3.16% 28.2 Real-time Quote.-28.59%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -1.46% 516.35 Delayed Quote.2.83%
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
05:04pCVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal
RE
04:09pMARKETMIND : RBA a diversion from crisis Europe
RE
09:21aRisk of UK balance of payments crisis under Truss is rising, Deutsche Bank warns
RE
09:20aDEUTSCHE BANK : Chief Investment Office appoints CIO EMEA, completing global CIO team
PU
08:38aItaly Hires Banks for New Green BTP Due in 2035
DJ
06:20aFrance Plans to Launch New May 2043-Dated Government Bond, Hires Banks for Deal
DJ
05:26aDeutsche Bank opens Bangladesh representative office
RE
05:10aDEUTSCHE BANK : to open representative office in Bangladesh
PU
02:40aAston Martin Lagonda Global To Raise $660 Million Via Rights Issue
MT
01:00aJPMorgan readies overseas retail expansion with German hiring spree
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 291 M 26 083 M 26 083 M
Net income 2022 3 524 M 3 496 M 3 496 M
Net cash 2022 33 995 M 33 726 M 33 726 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,98x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 16 631 M 16 499 M 16 499 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,53x
Nbr of Employees 82 915
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 8,18 €
Average target price 12,11 €
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-22.19%17 483
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.19%333 463
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.86%268 618
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-10.45%213 543
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.59%164 542
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.93%154 940