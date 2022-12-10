Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
10.14 EUR   +1.18%
07:07aChina central bank calls for green finance regulation to be strengthened
RE
12/09U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting
RE
12/09Navigator Holdings Units Obtain $111.8 Million Credit Facility
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China central bank calls for green finance regulation to be strengthened

12/10/2022 | 07:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People past the headquarters of PBOC

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's central bank on Saturday warned that climate change and a global move to a low-carbon economy posed risks for domestic financial institutions and said stronger regulation was required.

"Climate change and low-carbon transformation will have a major impact on the wealth pattern and the asset management industry," Xuan Changneng, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, told the Shanghai Bund Summit via video link.

Loans to high-carbon industries account for a relatively high proportion of financial institutions' assets in China, he said.

Xuan added that an accelerated withdrawal or delayed exit from high-carbon sectors would result in heightened financial risks.

"Therefore, [we] should strengthen financial regulations, conduct stress tests and other means to guide financial institutions to continuously improve their green financial capabilities in accordance with the carbon peak and carbon neutral timetable," he said.

China, the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitter, aims to cut its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of gross domestic product, or carbon intensity, by more than 65% from 2005 levels by 2030.

Xuan said globally the approach varies from voluntary participation to mandatory regulation and called on regulatory bodies to gradually implement mandatory, comprehensive and quantitative climate disclosure requirements.

Xuan also warned of the reputational damage which financial institutions can suffer if they are suspected of overstating their green credentials citing the example of German asset management firm DWS Group.

A German consumer group in October sued DWS for allegedly misrepresenting a fund's green credentials in marketing materials. DWS has repeatedly denied that it misled investors and rejects the consumer group's allegations.

(Reporting by Selena Li; editing by Jason Neely)

By Selena Li


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 1.48% 2.75 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.18% 10.14 Delayed Quote.-7.97%
DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA 1.04% 31.04 Delayed Quote.-12.51%
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
07:07aChina central bank calls for green finance regulation to be strengthened
RE
12/09U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting
RE
12/09Navigator Holdings Units Obtain $111.8 Million Credit Facility
MT
12/09Deutsche Bank Adjusts Costco Wholesale Price Target to $574 From $578, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
12/09NOVARTIS AG : Deutsche Bank keeps a Sell rating
MD
12/09MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
12/09BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
12/09UNILEVER PLC : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/09GERRESHEIMER AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
12/09DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 27 008 M 28 462 M 28 462 M
Net income 2022 3 944 M 4 156 M 4 156 M
Net cash 2022 38 370 M 40 436 M 40 436 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,47x
Yield 2022 3,00%
Capitalization 20 657 M 21 770 M 21 770 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,52x
Nbr of Employees 84 556
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 10,14 €
Average target price 12,88 €
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-7.97%21 770
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.08%387 652
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.22%259 766
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.59%210 023
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.25%161 946
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.41%153 785