Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/24 12:46:05 pm EDT
10.11 EUR   +0.95%
12:36pCITIGROUP SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO BUY DEUTSCHE BANK MEXICO FOR LICENSE : Bloomberg
MT
12:32pCiti in talks to buy Deutsche Bank Mexico - Bloomberg Law
RE
12:14pCiti in talks to buy Deutsche Bank Mexico for license - Bloomberg Law
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citi in talks to buy Deutsche Bank Mexico - Bloomberg Law

05/24/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is weighing a deal to buy Deutsche Bank AG's Mexican bank, Bloomberg Law reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Citi is planning to set up a new local unit in the country, and the deal will help it sidestep a lengthier approval process for a new license, according to the report.(https://bit.ly/3lGT9f4)

Talks are in early stages and may not result in a deal, the report added. Any sale would require regulatory approval and Deutsche Bank would keep the brokerage it relaunched in the country earlier this year, Bloomberg Law reported.

Citi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The bank said earlier this year that it would exit its Citibanamex consumer banking business in Mexico, ending its 20-year retail presence in the country that was the last of its overseas consumer businesses.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.80% 52.285 Delayed Quote.-12.62%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.66% 10.084 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
12:36pCITIGROUP SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO BUY : Bloomberg
MT
12:32pCiti in talks to buy Deutsche Bank Mexico - Bloomberg Law
RE
12:14pCiti in talks to buy Deutsche Bank Mexico for license - Bloomberg Law
RE
05:34aAustria sells first ever green bond
RE
02:54aAir France-KLM Launches $2.4 Billion Rights Issue
MT
05/23CNH Industrial Unit Raises $495 Million Via Offering of Notes Due 2025
MT
05/23Autodesk Shares Fall on Deutsche Bank Downgrade
MT
05/23Shopping Center Investor Deutsche EuroShop Surges 39% after Agreeing to $1.5 Billion Ta..
MT
05/23Deutsche EuroShop Receives $1.5 Billion Takeover Bid from Oaktree, CURA; Shares Up 39%
MT
05/23Deutsche Bank expects Sunak to soften UK's crisis with £5bn support
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 591 M 27 347 M 27 347 M
Net income 2022 3 328 M 3 556 M 3 556 M
Net cash 2022 27 166 M 29 030 M 29 030 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,68x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 20 365 M 21 762 M 21 762 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,14x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10,02 €
Average target price 13,16 €
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-9.08%21 762
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.90%365 956
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%289 000
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%238 621
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 430
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.67%166 093