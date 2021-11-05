Consent Solicitation

NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS
by
Deutsche Bank AG London
(the "Issuer" and "Calculation Agent")
under
Deutsche Bank AG Programme for Certificates, Warrants and Notes
(the "Programme")
in relation to the issue of:
|
ISIN
|
|
|
Name of the product
|
|
Underlying
|
XS1714677561
|
|
Issue of up to USD 20,000,000 Deutsche Bank AG (DE) Best
|
|
Basket of
|
|
|
Global Brands Note USD 2023
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
relating to a Basket of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Each individually referred to as the "Securities")
|
|
|
Affected Underlying:
|
International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM.N")
|
Adjustment Event :
|
|
International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM.N")
|
|
|
|
has announced a spinoff distribution of
|
(New) Kyndryl
|
|
|
|
Holdings, Inc. (KD) Common Shares. The distribution ratio
|
|
|
|
is 0.20 of a KD share for each IBM share held.
|
Effective Date of Adjustment:
|
04 November 2021
|
|
The Calculation Agent hereby notifies the Securityholders of the occurrence of the Event, which is an Adjustment Event with respect to the Securities pursuant to General Condition 6 of the Base Prospectus relating to the Securities (the "Base Prospectus").
With effect from the Effective Date, following the occurrence of the Adjustment Event, the Calculation Agent has adjusted the Reference Level (or the Relevant Reference Level Value, as applicable) of the Affected Underlying on the Initial Valuation Date, and any other relevant dates on which a Reference Level (or the Relevant Reference Level Value, as applicable) was observed prior to the Effective Date such that it shall be deemed to be equal to the product (a) and (b) where:
-
is the relevant unadjusted Reference Level (or the Relevant Reference Level Value, as applicable) of the Underlying on such date and
-
is 0.955164004396
Without prejudice to the description above, which aims to be as comprehensive as possible, the Calculation Agent has made such other determinations and adjustments to the relevant terms as may be necessary to take account of the Event described above.
Capitalised terms used in this Notice and not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the applicable Final Terms (the "Final Terms") in relation to the Securities.
This Notice forms part and should be read in conjunction with the Terms and Conditions of the Securities set out in the applicable Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. In the case of any inconsistency between the Terms and Conditions of any Security or any earlier notice relating to a Security and the terms of this Notice, the terms of this Notice shall apply.
If you are not the ultimate beneficial holder in respect of the Securities, or if you have recently disposed of the Securities, please forward this Notice to the ultimate beneficial holder or purchaser respectively.
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
05 November 2021
Disclaimer
Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 13:57:02 UTC.