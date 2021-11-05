Consent Solicitation

NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS

Deutsche Bank AG London

(the "Issuer" and "Calculation Agent")

Deutsche Bank AG Programme for Certificates, Warrants and Notes

ISIN Name of the product Underlying XS1714677561 Issue of up to USD 20,000,000 Deutsche Bank AG (DE) Best Basket of Global Brands Note USD 2023 Shares relating to a Basket of Shares (Each individually referred to as the "Securities") Affected Underlying: International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM.N") Adjustment Event : International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM.N") has announced a spinoff distribution of (New) Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Common Shares. The distribution ratio is 0.20 of a KD share for each IBM share held. Effective Date of Adjustment: 04 November 2021

The Calculation Agent hereby notifies the Securityholders of the occurrence of the Event, which is an Adjustment Event with respect to the Securities pursuant to General Condition 6 of the Base Prospectus relating to the Securities (the "Base Prospectus").

With effect from the Effective Date, following the occurrence of the Adjustment Event, the Calculation Agent has adjusted the Reference Level (or the Relevant Reference Level Value, as applicable) of the Affected Underlying on the Initial Valuation Date, and any other relevant dates on which a Reference Level (or the Relevant Reference Level Value, as applicable) was observed prior to the Effective Date such that it shall be deemed to be equal to the product (a) and (b) where:

is the relevant unadjusted Reference Level (or the Relevant Reference Level Value, as applicable) of the Underlying on such date and is 0.955164004396

Without prejudice to the description above, which aims to be as comprehensive as possible, the Calculation Agent has made such other determinations and adjustments to the relevant terms as may be necessary to take account of the Event described above.

Capitalised terms used in this Notice and not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the applicable Final Terms (the "Final Terms") in relation to the Securities.