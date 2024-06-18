By Emese Bartha

Cyprus has mandated Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and HSBC to lead manage an euro-denominated seven-year benchmark bond offering in the near future, subject to market conditions, one of the lead manager banks said Tuesday.

The transaction is expected to be issued in registered form under the issuer's EMTN [Euro Medium Term Note] Program, it said.

Cyprus has also announced a capped tender offer for its existing 1.5 billion euros ($1.61 billion) 2.375% notes due September 2028, the same bank said.

