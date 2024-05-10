

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.05.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): von zur Mühlen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction

Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2019.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.934 EUR 35602.66 EUR 15.040 EUR 122019.52 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.0159 EUR 157622.1800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

08/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

