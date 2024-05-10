Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.05.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): von zur Mühlen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI
7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction
Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2019.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.934 EUR 35602.66 EUR
15.040 EUR 122019.52 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.0159 EUR 157622.1800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
91385  10.05.2024 CET/CEST

