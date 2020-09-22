Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK AG

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/22 09:00:23 am
7.068 EUR   +0.97%
08:53aDeutsche Bank to close 20% of German branches in coronavirus shift
RE
08:47aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
07:07aDeutsche Bank preparing for wave of industry deals
RE
DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DZ Bank remains Neutral

09/22/2020 | 08:47am EDT

Analyst Markus Mischker from DZ Bank research gives the stock a Neutral rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 22 921 M 26 943 M 26 943 M
Net income 2020 -1 128 M -1 327 M -1 327 M
Net cash 2020 23 497 M 27 620 M 27 620 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 398 M 16 895 M 16 925 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,71x
Nbr of Employees 86 824
Free-Float 92,5%
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,52 €
Last Close Price 7,00 €
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target -6,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG1.20%16 895
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.45%290 467
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-30.00%243 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.52%218 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.55%172 547
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.71%139 966
