Deutsche Bank AG is one of the largest German banking groups. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - private banking (33.2%); - retail banking and private banking (31.7%);- investment, finance and market banking (35.6%): financial engineering (consulting for merger-acquisitions, stock operations, etc.), investment capital, operations on the interest, exchange, and stock markets, market brokerage, specialized financing (for acquisitions, projects, etc.); - corporate banking (26.7%); - asset management (8.2%); - other (0.2%). At the end of 2023, Deutsche Bank AG managed EUR 622 billion in current deposits and EUR 473.7 billion in current loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 1,432 branches worldwide.

Sector Banks