DEUTSCHE BANK AG : RBC keeps a Sell rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment strategy
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Phases d'accumulation
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
Deutsche Bank AG
DBK
DE0005140008
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
(DBK)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
09/28 02:21:26 pm
7.241
EUR
+6.89%
02:07p
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
: RBC keeps a Sell rating
MD
12:08p
Bank stocks bounce off record low, helping Europe recover some lost ground
RE
04:47a
Bank stocks bounce off record low, helping Europe recover some lost ground
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Analyst Recommendations
DEUTSCHE BANK AG : RBC keeps a Sell rating
0
09/28/2020 | 02:07pm EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RBC is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 7.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
02:07p
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
: RBC keeps a Sell rating
MD
12:08p
Bank stocks bounce off record low, helping Europe recover some lost ground
RE
04:47a
Bank stocks bounce off record low, helping Europe recover some lost ground
RE
03:18a
TAKE FIVE
: Bring on Q4!
RE
03:03a
European stocks jump after China data, banking rebound
RE
01:59a
Focus shifts to Commerzbank's strategy after CEO named
RE
09/27
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/27
Focus shifts to Commerzbank's strategy after CEO named
RE
09/27
Focus shifts to Commerzbank's strategy after CEO named
RE
09/26
Commerzbank poaches Deutsche Bank's Knof as new CEO
RE
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
22 940 M
26 751 M
26 751 M
Net income 2020
-1 116 M
-1 302 M
-1 302 M
Net cash 2020
23 497 M
27 400 M
27 400 M
P/E ratio 2020
-13,3x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
13 933 M
16 239 M
16 248 M
EV / Sales 2020
-0,42x
EV / Sales 2021
-0,73x
Nbr of Employees
86 824
Free-Float
92,5%
More Financials
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Average target price
6,54 €
Last Close Price
6,77 €
Spread / Highest target
19,2%
Spread / Average Target
-3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target
-41,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Christian Sewing
Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr
President
Paul Achleitner
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke
Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke
Chief Financial Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
-2.07%
16 188
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-32.95%
284 859
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-32.50%
237 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-33.30%
203 520
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-24.67%
164 360
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.
-0.88%
134 681
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group
Slave