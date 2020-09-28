Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK AG

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DEUTSCHE BANK AG : RBC keeps a Sell rating

09/28/2020 | 02:07pm EDT

RBC is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 7.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 22 940 M 26 751 M 26 751 M
Net income 2020 -1 116 M -1 302 M -1 302 M
Net cash 2020 23 497 M 27 400 M 27 400 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 933 M 16 239 M 16 248 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,73x
Nbr of Employees 86 824
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,54 €
Last Close Price 6,77 €
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-2.07%16 188
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.95%284 859
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-32.50%237 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.30%203 520
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-24.67%164 360
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.88%134 681
