Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DEUTSCHE BANK AG : RBC reaffirms its Sell rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 02:06am EDT

RBC's analyst Anke Reingen maintains his Sell rating on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
02:06aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : RBC reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
09/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Decline in Tech Shares
DJ
09/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pause After Dow's Run Past 29000
DJ
09/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pause After Dow's Run Past 29000
DJ
09/03U.S. Stock Futures Waver After Dow's Run Past 29000
DJ
09/03U.S. Stock Futures Waver After Dow's Run Past 29000
DJ
09/03U.S. Stock Futures Waver After Dow's Run Past 29000
DJ
09/03Nvidia Has to Play This Game Perfectly -- Heard on the Street
DJ
09/03ONBOARDING DURING COVID : new hires grapple with office politics from home
RE
09/03U.S. Stock Futures Drift After Dow's Run Past 29000
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 955 M 27 201 M 27 201 M
Net income 2020 -1 143 M -1 355 M -1 355 M
Net cash 2020 23 497 M 27 843 M 27 843 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 215 M 19 173 M 19 214 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,63x
Nbr of Employees 86 824
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,52 €
Last Close Price 7,88 €
Spread / Highest target 2,40%
Spread / Average Target -17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG13.97%19 173
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.08%309 789
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.83%241 240
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.14%225 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.06%175 549
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.60%134 286
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group