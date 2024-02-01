More about the company
Deutsche Bank AG is one of the largest German banking groups. Income breaks down by activity as follows:
- investment, finance and market banking (35.6%): financial engineering (consulting for merger-acquisitions, stock operations, etc.), investment capital, operations on the interest, exchange, and stock markets, market brokerage, specialized financing (for acquisitions, projects, etc.);
- retail banking and private banking (32.6%);
- corporate banking (22.5%);
- asset management (9.3%).
At the end of 2022, Deutsche Bank AG managed EUR 621.4 billion in current deposits and EUR 483.7 billion in current loans.
Products and services are marketed through a network of 1,536 branches worldwide.