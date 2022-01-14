Log in
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Deutsche Bank AG
News
Summary
DBK
DE0005140008
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
(DBK)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
01/14 07:07:46 am
12.051
EUR
-1.22%
06:57a
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
: UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
06:52a
CN RAIL BRIEF
: Deutsche Bank Adds This Is Worth Over US$20 Billion In Equity Value at Today's Valuation Levels
MT
06:51a
CN RAIL BRIEF
: Deutsche Bank Says "We estimate CN's existing management and Board have left over US$1 billion of profits on the table over the last six years (since 2015)"
MT
DEUTSCHE BANK AG : UBS remains its Buy rating
01/14/2022 | 06:57am EST
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 13.50.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
25 147 M
28 827 M
28 827 M
Net income 2021
1 848 M
2 119 M
2 119 M
Net cash 2021
53 831 M
61 708 M
61 708 M
P/E ratio 2021
14,9x
Yield 2021
2,20%
Capitalization
25 194 M
28 892 M
28 881 M
EV / Sales 2021
-1,14x
EV / Sales 2022
-1,45x
Nbr of Employees
84 512
Free-Float
93,8%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
12,20 €
Average target price
12,08 €
Spread / Average Target
-1,00%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing
Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr
President
James von Moltke
Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert
Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
10.73%
28 892
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
6.24%
497 164
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
9.60%
399 056
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
6.82%
252 891
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
16.72%
223 285
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
1.29%
197 644
More Results
