  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:16:40 2023-06-05 am EDT
9.800 EUR   -0.63%
09:09aDeutsche bank cuts 2024 gdp growth forecast for uk to 0.4% from…
RE
09:06aDeutsche bank cuts euro area 2024 gdp forecast to 0.5% from prev…
RE
08:17aDeutsche Bank -Seventy million mid-day meals to help children in India stay in schools
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS 2024 GDP GROWTH FORECAST FOR UK TO 0.4% FROM…

06/05/2023 | 09:09am EDT
DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS 2024 GDP GROWTH FORECAST FOR UK TO 0.4% FROM PREVIOUS FORECAST OF 0.8%


© Reuters 2023
06:37aEuropean Midday Briefing: Saudi Cuts Give Boost to Oil Majors
DJ
05:08aRestaurant Group rises on stock upgrade
AN
04:10aRio Tinto Shares Are Undervalued, Deutsche Bank Says
DJ
04:08aDeutsche says 'buy' Rio Tinto, Restaurant Group
AN
04:02aShell and BP rise after Opec+ cuts oil output
AN
02:46aStocks to rise; oil prices edge up on output cut
AN
02:23aTake Five: Almost half-time
RE
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Financials
Sales 2023 28 434 M 30 502 M 30 502 M
Net income 2023 4 073 M 4 369 M 4 369 M
Net cash 2023 34 859 M 37 394 M 37 394 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,16x
Yield 2023 4,56%
Capitalization 20 072 M 21 531 M 21 531 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,41x
Nbr of Employees 86 712
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 9,86 €
Average target price 13,50 €
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-6.86%21 531
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.75%410 494
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%232 313
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.32%228 794
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.66%162 583
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%154 742
