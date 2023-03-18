Advanced search
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Delayed Xetra  -  12:35:15 2023-03-17 pm EDT
9.334 EUR   -1.53%
09:33aDeutsche Bank Eyes Some Credit Suisse Assets - Bloomberg News
RE
09:33aDeutsche bank eyes some credit suisse assets - bloomberg news…
RE
07:42aGoldman Sachs cuts outlook for European bank debt over Credit Suisse crisis
RE
DEUTSCHE BANK EYES SOME CREDIT SUISSE ASSETS - BLOOMBERG NEWS…

03/18/2023 | 09:33am EDT
DEUTSCHE BANK EYES SOME CREDIT SUISSE ASSETS - BLOOMBERG NEWS


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 27 059 M 28 844 M 28 844 M
Net income 2022 4 028 M 4 294 M 4 294 M
Net cash 2022 38 370 M 40 902 M 40 902 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,98x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 19 015 M 20 270 M 20 270 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 -1,17x
Nbr of Employees 84 930
Free-Float 93,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9,33 €
Average target price 13,94 €
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-11.84%20 270
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.18%370 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%223 967
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.00%222 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 208
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.55%142 623