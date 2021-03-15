DGAP-CMS : Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No.
2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of
Europe-wide distribution
2021-03-15 / 11:27
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On March 12, 2021, Deutsche Bank AG filed a report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
It is available on the website of Deutsche Bank AG under https://www.db.com/ir/en/
sec-filings-for-financial-results.htm.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-03-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press
Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1175565 2021-03-15
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 15, 2021 06:27 ET (10:27 GMT)