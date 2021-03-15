Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-CMS : Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/15/2021 | 06:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 
2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 
Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of 
Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-15 / 11:27 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
On March 12, 2021, Deutsche Bank AG filed a report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 
It is available on the website of Deutsche Bank AG under https://www.db.com/ir/en/ 
sec-filings-for-financial-results.htm. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Bank AG 
              Taunusanlage 12 
              60325 Frankfurt a. M. 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.db.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1175565 2021-03-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2021 06:27 ET (10:27 GMT)

All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
06:35aRTL GROUP  : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
06:28aDGAP-CMS  : Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the G..
DJ
05:47aLANXESS AG  : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05:39aEuropean shares rise as Danone, Flutter Entertainment jump
RE
05:34aKERING  : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
04:38aHANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG  : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04:38aSTELLANTIS  : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
04:36aAUTO1  : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
02:34aExport-Import Bank of Korea to List $48.5 Million Rupiah-Denominated Bonds in..
MT
03/14TIMES CHINA  : Issues $100 Million More of Outstanding 6.2% Bonds Due 2026
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 829 M 27 214 M 27 214 M
Net income 2021 581 M 693 M 693 M
Net cash 2021 25 034 M 29 843 M 29 843 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,8x
Yield 2021 0,21%
Capitalization 21 999 M 26 274 M 26 224 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,45x
Nbr of Employees 84 659
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 8,82 €
Last Close Price 10,66 €
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target -17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Neal Pawar Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG19.07%26 274
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.89%476 493
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.17%327 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.95%286 597
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.66%208 929
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.32%206 067
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ