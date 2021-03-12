Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-DD : Deutsche Bank AG english

03/12/2021 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
12.03.2021 / 16:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Bernd 
 
 Last name(s):  Leukert 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Deutsche Bank AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0005140008 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2020 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 10.3140 EUR    54839.54 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 10.3140 EUR   54839.5400 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-03-10; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Bank AG 
              Taunusanlage 12 
              60325 Frankfurt a. M. 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.db.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

64990 12.03.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2021 10:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
10:31aDGAP-DD  : Deutsche Bank AG english
DJ
10:14aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Alibaba faces heavy fine, good news for Boeing
09:59aULTA BEAUTY  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Ulta Beauty PT to $360 From $376, Maintains..
MT
09:16aCOLFAX  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Colfax to $54 From $53, Maintain..
MT
09:07aMSCI  : Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on MSCI With Buy Rating, $475 Price Tar..
MT
08:48aROLLS-ROYCE  : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
08:48aHUGO BOSS  : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
08:47aDEUTSCHE BANK AG  : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
08:46aTRATON  : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
08:36aLANXESS AG  : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 730 M 28 314 M 28 314 M
Net income 2020 -210 M -250 M -250 M
Net cash 2020 34 913 M 41 656 M 41 656 M
P/E ratio 2020 -108x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21 693 M 25 955 M 25 883 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,15x
Nbr of Employees 84 659
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 8,82 €
Last Close Price 10,51 €
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Neal Pawar Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG17.42%25 955
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.44%470 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION22.86%321 279
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.74%289 817
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.21%213 867
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.25%201 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ