DGAP-DD : Deutsche Bank AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12.03.2021 / 16:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Bernd Last name(s): Leukert 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Deutsche Bank AG b) LEI 7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0005140008 b) Nature of the transaction Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2020 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10.3140 EUR 54839.54 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 10.3140 EUR 54839.5400 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-10; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

