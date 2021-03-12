DGAP-DD : Deutsche Bank AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
12.03.2021 / 16:30
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Leukert
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Deutsche Bank AG
b) LEI
7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008
b) Nature of the transaction
Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2020
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.3140 EUR 54839.54 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.3140 EUR 54839.5400 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-10; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com
64990 12.03.2021
