FIRST SUPPLEMENT DATED 27 MAY 2024 TO THE REGISTRATION DOCUMENT FOR SECONDARY ISSUANCES OF NON-EQUITY SECURITIES DATED 6 MAY 2024 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (Frankfurt am Main, Federal Republic of Germany) This document constitutes the first supplement (the "Supplement") to the registration document for secondary issuances of non-equity securities dated 6 May 2024 (the "Registration Document") which has been prepared by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ("Deutsche Bank AG" or "Deutsche Bank" or the "Bank" or the "Issuer" or "we" or "our") pursuant to Art. 10 (1), Art. 23 (1) and Art. 23 (5) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended from time to time, the "Prospectus Regulation"). Deutsche Bank and its consolidated subsidiaries are hereinafter referred to as "Deutsche Bank Group" or the "Group". The purpose of this Supplement is to update the disclosure on the Issuer contained in the Registration Document by amending (i) certain subsections of the section "Trend Information", and (ii) the subsection "Financial Information Concerning Deutsche Bank's Assets and Liabilities, Financial Position and Profits and Losses - Legal and Arbitration Proceedings". The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in this Supplement. To the best of the knowledge of the Issuer (which has taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case) the information contained in this Supplement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

The disclosure on the Issuer contained in the Registration Document is amended by this Supplement as set out in Annex 1to this Supplement: The strikethrough text in red is deleted from the Registration Document by this Supplement and the underlined text in blue is inserted in the Registration Document by this Supplement. In accordance with Art. 23 (6) of the Prospectus Regulation, the Issuer provides as Annex 2to this Supplement a consolidated version of the Registration Document as amended by this Supplement. TO THE EXTENT THAT THERE IS ANY INCONSISTENCY BETWEEN (A) ANY STATEMENT IN THIS SUPPLEMENT AND (B) ANY STATEMENT IN, OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN, THE REGISTRATION DOCUMENT, THE STATEMENTS IN (A) ABOVE SHALL PREVAIL. 2 EU-#754154345v18

Annex 1 Amendments to the Registration Document by this Supplement Registration Document for Secondary Issuances of Non-Equity Securities 6 May 2024 _______________ Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (Frankfurt am Main, Federal Republic of Germany)

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Risk Factors 5 Risks Relating to the Macroeconomic, Geopolitical and Market Environment 5 Risks Relating to Deutsche Bank's Strategy and Business 8 Risks Relating to Regulation and Supervision 13 Risks Relating to Deutsche Bank's Internal Control Environment 19 Risks Relating to Litigation, Regulatory Enforcement Matters, Investigations and Tax Examinations 21 Risks Relating to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)-Related Matters, Cybersecurity, Risk Management, Operations, Accounting 24 Persons Responsible, Third Party Information and Competent Authority Approval 33 Persons Responsible 33 Third Party Information 33 Competent Authority Approval 33 Statutory Auditors 33 Information about Deutsche Bank 33 Business Overview 34 Trend Information 38 Statement of no Material Adverse Change 38 Recent Developments 38 Statement of Significant Change in Financial Performance 38 Outlook 38 Administrative, Management and Supervisory Bodies and Senior Management 44 Major Shareholders 46 Financial Information Concerning Deutsche Bank's Assets and Liabilities, Financial Position and Profits and Losses 47 Financial Statements 47 Auditing of Annual Financial Information 47 Interim Financial Information 47 Legal and Arbitration Proceedings 47 Statement of no Significant Change in Financial Position 58 Regulatory Disclosures 58 Material Contracts 59 Documents Available 59 Information Incorporated by Reference 59 Appendix 1 - Information for the Purposes of Art. 26 (4) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 61 4 EU-#754154345v18

RISK FACTORS This section describes the specific risks with regard to Deutsche Bank that affect its ability to meet its obligations as issuer of debt securities. The risk factors are divided into six categories, each indicated in this section by a title (in bold italic font), according to their nature. Within the different categories, each individual risk factor is indicated by a heading (in bold regular font) with the most significant risks being listed first in each category. The assessment of materiality was made based on the probability of their occurrence and the expected extent of their negative impact on the ability to meet the obligations as issuer of debt securities. Subsequent risk factors in the same category are not necessarily ranked in order of materiality. Investors should consider the following specific and material risk factors, in addition to the other information and risk factors contained in the relevant simplified prospectus, when deciding to purchase securities of Deutsche Bank. The occurrence of the following risks may have a material adverse effect on the net assets, financial position, and results of operations of Deutsche Bank and thus impair its ability to fulfil its obligations under debt securities to investors. Risks Relating to the Macroeconomic, Geopolitical and Market Environment Macroeconomic and financial market conditions: Deutsche Bank is materially affected by global macroeconomic and market conditions. Significant challenges may arise from persistent inflation, the interest rate environment, market volatility, and a deteriorating macroeconomic environment. These risks could negatively affect the business environment, leading to weaker economic activity and a broader correction in the financial markets. Materialization of these risks could negatively affect Deutsche Bank's results of operations and financial condition as well as Deutsche Bank's strategic plans and financial targets. Deutsche Bank takes step to manage these risks through its risk management and hedging activities but remains exposed to these macroeconomic and market risks. In 2023, several U.S. regional banks and one major European bank either failed or were restructured leading to investor concerns over the wider banking sector. While overall fundamentals remained sound, as indicated by the 2023 U.S. CCAR and EU-wide EBA stress tests, and market volatility has subsequently decreased, these events have in certain areas increased the likelihood of a tightening of financial conditions as banks act to preserve liquidity amid higher competition for deposits and increased depositor sensitivity around concentration risks and unrealized losses on rates sensitive exposures. A pronounced tightening in financial conditions would lead to more stringent lending standards and higher client refinancing risks, with Commercial Real Estate and more highly leveraged corporate clients among the sectors with increased risk. Major central banks likely reached the peak of the policy rate cycle in 2023. Headline and core inflation continue to decelerate towards central bank targets, albeit with progress slowing. Financial markets continue to anticipate rate cuts in 2024, at a somewhat slower pace than expected at the start of the year, which has supported easing of financial conditions via higher equity prices and tighter credit spreads. However, the path of monetary policy normalization remains uncertain with central banks - particularly in recent weeks the US Federal Reserve - indicating caution regarding rate cut expectations in 2024 in light of remaining inflation risks. This may lead to a reversal of the positive market trends seen overall in the first quarter. The lagged effects from tighter monetary policy could lead to refinancing risks and potential downgrades across Deutsche Bank's client franchise while corporate default rates could continue to rise in 2024. The risk of idiosyncratic defaults also remains high. In addition, inflation, interest rates and market volatility could lead to significant collateral value reductions with risks related to recoveries in case of liquidation and therefore higher impacts on provision for credit losses. This is particularly relevant in instances where financing is asset based and without recourse to a third party. As the lagged effects of higher rates and quantitative tightening feed through to the real economy, further liquidity events may crystallize. Deutsche Bank could therefore experience higher-than-expected provision for credit losses, and elevated interest rates may adversely affect Deutsche Bank's planned results of operations, financial and cost targets, and may also result in rating downgrades across Deutsche Bank's client franchise leading to credit risk RWA inflation. More persistent 5 EU-#754154345v18

inflation and higher terminal interest rates could increase clients' reallocation of savings to higher interest paying fixed deposits and dampen consumer spending and private client investments which could lead to a reduction in new lending for consumer finance and/or private mortgages. Furthermore, higher costs of living for private individuals as result of a more persistent inflationary environment could negatively affect their ability to repay credit obligations and consequently could lead to higher provisions for credit losses particularly in consumer finance. Commercial real estate ("CRE") markets remain under stress from the impact of high interest rates and borrowing costs, tight lending conditions and economic headwinds, particularly in the U.S. office market with risks compounded by post-pandemic shifts in working patterns. This is leading to ongoing pressure on collateral values, particularly in the office sector, and may result in higher than expected provisions for credit losses, although recent evidence suggests that CRE property prices are stabilizing. Stress in the CRE sector has also given rise to market concerns on the impact on banks with larger concentrations, including selected U.S. regional and specialized banks in Europe. While Deutsche Bank's credit portfolio quality remains overall sound and stable, the lagged effects of higher policy rates and inflation may lead to the emergence of unexpected losses across Deutsche Bank's wider credit portfolios. The German consumer finance portfolio also continues to see temporary effects caused by the operational backlog, and Deutsche Bank has tightened credit lending standards to limit risk of structural deterioration. U.S. economic data continues to point to a "soft landing" (or possibly a "no landing") scenario, with the labor market and inflation pressures remaining somewhat stronger than anticipated. Consensus GDP growth forecasts for 2023 and 2024 have continuously been revised upwards. Economic downside risks remain though, mainly due to the lagged impact of monetary tightening. The Eurozone is also expected to avoid recession; however, economic growth is projected to recover only slowly in 2024, with Germany underperforming. Economic growth is projected to recover only slowly in 2024. External downside risks stem not only from the U.S. and Europe but also from China's economy where domestic activity continues to lack momentum due to weak domestic demand and ongoing stress in the highly leveraged property sector. Overall, either in isolation or in combination with other risk factors such as an escalation of the China/Taiwan tensions and the political risks associated with the 2024 U.S. election, the aforementioned risks could lead to a deterioration in Deutsche Bank's portfolio quality and higher-than-expected credit and market losses. This could also lead to rating declines among clients, leading to increasing provisioning levels as well as increased numbers of clients drawing down on credit facilities which would lead to higher capital requirements and liquidity demands. There could also be a higher risk of idiosyncratic defaults. Higher volatility in financial markets could lead to increased margin calls, higher market risk RWA and elevated valuation reserves. Negative impacts on investor appetite may also impact the Group's ability to distribute and de-risk capital market commitments, which could potentially result in losses as well as making pricing and hedging more challenging and costly. Volatility in capital markets also increases the risk of idiosyncratic counterparty events both directly and indirectly, for example shortfalls under Lombard or securities financing transactions. The aforementioned developments could also impact Deutsche Bank's revenue generating capabilities and costs, while market declines and volatility could negatively impact the value of financial instruments, drive volatility in Deutsche Bank's valuation and timing differences and result in impairments of non-financial assets. This is particularly relevant as a decline in financial market liquidity would exacerbate price volatility and the risk of broader market stress. Market volatility, which can be also triggered by unexpected policy decisions or policy mistakes, and the challenging macro environment could also lead to increased inherent risks in several non-financial risks including transaction processing, internal and external fraud and conduct risks including attempts to conceal losses and increased litigation attempts from clients. Another area of focus is private capital markets which include certain activities from non-bank financial institutions and private credit more broadly. The non-bank financial institutions sector is extremely broad with diverse risk profiles and vulnerabilities. A failure of one or multiple larger non-bank financial institutions has the potential to drive direct losses for banks including Deutsche Bank and other creditors and capital providers. Broader market instability with rising rates, risk aversion, market illiquidity and economic slowdown all increase the likelihood of failures occurring as returns drop and investors reallocate capital. Although Deutsche Bank's risk management approaches are intended to be commensurate to the risk profile of underlying counterparty 6 EU-#754154345v18

and concentration risk exposures, they cannot ensure that Deutsche Bank will not experience material losses in the event of future market instability. A substantial proportion of the assets and liabilities on the Group's balance sheet is comprised of financial instruments that are carried at fair value, with changes in fair value recognized in Deutsche Bank's income statement. As a result of such changes, Deutsche Bank has incurred losses in the past, and may incur further losses in the future. Deutsche Bank is exposed to risks related to movements from foreign exchange rates, most notably related to USD and GBP. Deutsche Bank also accounts for a substantial portion of assets and liabilities at amortized costs. The fair value of these assets may be lower than the carrying value and could result in realized losses if the assets are sold prior to maturity. Geopolitical and political risks: A number of geopolitical and political risks and events could negatively affect Deutsche Bank's business environment, including via weaker economic activity, financial market corrections, compliance risks or a lower interest rate environment. On 7 October 2023, Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, which Israel responded to with a military campaign against Hamas forces and infrastructure in Gaza. Although direct risk or impacts to Deutsche Bank are contained to date and no significant losses are currently expected, the key risk relates to the potential for wider escalation within the region. Going forward this may also impact oil prices, broader energy markets and global supply chains thereby undermining confidence and global growth. In early 2024, this regional escalation has increased including Houthi attacks against cargo vessels in the Red Sea. The latter already impacting global supply chains, with Asia-to-North Europe freight rates more than doubling. The situation in the Middle East continues to deteriorate since Iran launched direct attacks against Israel. While market reaction remains contained thus far, a further escalation could lead to negative impacts including higher oil prices and supply chain disruption which may in turn impact Deutsche Bank's risk profile. There are few signs that the war in Ukraine will be resolved in the near-term, and the potential for reduced U.S. military support for Ukraine post the election may embolden Russia and its allies to step up aggression leading to heightened uncertainty and business disruption. Amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine, further sanctions packages have been introduced in 2023. New sanctions, as well as countermeasures by the Russian government, increased differences between the local application / implementation of relevant requirements by Deutsche Bank's subsidiaries in Russia and Deutsche Bank Group, along with increasing operational complexity and creating conflict of law situations. Sanctions and Russian countermeasures, including expropriation of assets, may also complicate the wind-down of transactions and relationships that Deutsche Bank may need to exit. This regulatory environment or other restrictions could result in accounting losses or the loss of control over Deutsche Bank's subsidiaries or assets. Any of these risks could disrupt business and lead to material losses. Against this backdrop, the Russian government and economy could further resort to activity aimed at circumventing the sanctions imposed, intentionally or unwittingly facilitated through economic operators in the West or in so-calledproxy-countries which take a neutral position towards the Russian war against Ukraine. It may be challenging for Deutsche Bank to identify such activity and protect Deutsche Bank against the potential regulatory and reputational impacts of such illicit activity in all cases. Against the challenging sanctions backdrop, banks may also be implicated in economic disputes of and with counterparties which could result in costs or losses which would not occur in the normal course of business. In addition, geoeconomic tensions between the U.S. and China remain elevated across a wide range of areas, including trade and technology-related issues, Hong Kong, Taiwan, human rights, and cybersecurity. Amidst the upcoming inauguration of Taiwan's newly elected president, China continues to apply pressure on the island while also staking out its territorial claims in the South China Sea. Potential downside impacts from an escalation could substantially and adversely affect Deutsche Bank's planned results of operations and financial targets. The German government published its own China strategy which envisages German companies to still partake in China's economic development whilst also encouraging diversification efforts to reduce potentially harmful concentration risks and economic dependencies on China. Recently, in connection with the ongoing war in Ukraine, the U.S. sanctioned several Chinese companies adding to the tensions between the U.S. and China. In September, the EU Commission announced an investigation into subsidies to Chinese electric vehicle exporters which could lead to increased tariffs and possible Chinese trade retaliation measures. Geopolitical tensions could drive further economic polarization and fragmentation of global trade with the 7 EU-#754154345v18

possible emergence of distinct China vs. U.S.-led blocs. Over the medium to long term, the International Monetary Fund among others has highlighted the potential negative impact of deglobalization on living standards and growth. In many democratic countries, domestic political challenges have arisen from growing political polarization, rising social discontent and higher inflation. These challenges may impede political decision-making processes, forestall necessary structural reforms and lead to negative economic outcomes which could directly or indirectly impact Deutsche Bank's risk profile. The U.S. elections in November 2024 could increase economic and geopolitical uncertainty given that current opinion polls indicate a potentially close outcome which could usher in radically different trade and foreign policies. The EU is also holding elections for the European Parliament in June 2024 where populist parties could increase their share of the vote, potentially increasing political polarization and fragmentation in Europe. Other regions which are holding or expected to hold local / general elections in 2024 include the UK, Turkey, South Africa and India with unexpected outcomes having the potential to drive local market volatility and economic uncertainty. There have been a number of military coups in 2023 mainly concentrated in West Africa. None of these have had a material impact on Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank's risk management frameworks, including its approach to managing country risk, are designed to avoid undue concentration risks to such events, but an extension of such events to other countries and regions may lead to financial losses and operational disruption in a downside. Risks Relating to Deutsche Bank's Strategy and Business Business environment and strategic decisions: If Deutsche Bank is unable to meet its 2025 financial targets or incurs future losses or low profitability, Deutsche Bank's financial condition, results of operations and share price may be materially and adversely affected, and Deutsche Bank may be unable to make contemplated distributions of profits to its shareholders or carry out share buybacks. Deutsche Bank's Global Hausbank strategy includes Group and divisional financial targets and objectives for the period until 2025. While the Group continuously plans for and adapts to changing situations, Deutsche Bank runs the risk that a significant deterioration in the global operating environment, an adverse change in market confidence in the banking sector and/or client behavior, as well as higher competition, could lead to Deutsche Bank missing its 2025 financial targets. As such, Deutsche Bank may incur unexpected losses including further impairments and provisions, experience lower than planned profitability or an erosion of Deutsche Bank's capital or liquidity base and broader financial condition, leading to a material adverse effect on Deutsche Bank's results of operations and share price. This also includes the risk that Deutsche Bank will not be able to make desired cash distributions and share buybacks, all of which are subject to regulatory approval, shareholder authorization and German corporate law requirements. Where such targets reflect commitments to or requirements of regulators, missing them may also trigger action from such regulators or rating agencies. In these situations, the Group would need to take actions to ensure it meets its minimum capital or liquidity objectives. These actions or measures may result in adverse effects on Deutsche Bank's business, results of operations or strategic plans and targets. Deutsche Bank operates in highly competitive markets in all divisions. The ability to deploy capital and fund investments is an important factor to enable it to compete. The Group continuously monitors and responds to competitive developments to protect its market position and realize growth opportunities. Competitors in that context include large, international banks, smaller domestic banks as well as emerging, non-banking competitors. One of the capital objectives of Deutsche Bank relates to the CET 1 ratio, where Deutsche Bank has the objective to preserve a CET 1 ratio of no less than 200 basis points above Deutsche Bank's Maximum Distributable Amount ("MDA") threshold with some variability possible in 2024. The Group's capital ratio development reflects among other things: the operating performance of core businesses; the extent of its restructuring costs and the delivery of associated benefits from change initiatives including for example front- to-back optimization programs; costs related to potential litigation and regulatory enforcement actions; growth 8 EU-#754154345v18

in the balance sheet usage of the core businesses; changes in Deutsche Bank's tax and pensions accounts; impacts on Other Comprehensive Income; and changes in regulation and regulatory technical standards. All of the above could have a material impact on the Group's CET 1 ratio as well as other target ratios. It is therefore possible that Deutsche Bank will fall below its CET 1 ratio objective of no less than 200 basis points above Deutsche Bank's MDA threshold, or the cost/income ratio or the Post-tax Return on Average Tangible Equity targets. In addition to other risks described in these Risk Factors, the following could negatively impact Deutsche Bank's strategic goals and ability to achieve its financial targets for 2025: The base case scenario for Deutsche Bank's financial and capital plan includes revenue growth estimates which are dependent on positive macroeconomic developments. Stagnation or a downturn in the macroeconomic environment could significantly impact Deutsche Bank's ability to generate the revenue growth necessary to achieve these strategic financial and capital targets. This base case scenario also includes assumptions regarding Deutsche Bank's ability to reduce costs in future periods.

In addition, Deutsche Bank's base case scenario is based on current market implied forward interest rate curves. If interest rates do not evolve as expected, Deutsche Bank's revenues may not develop as Deutsche Bank anticipates.

Deutsche Bank's objectives are also based on assumptions regarding inflation levels. If inflation does not develop as Deutsche Bank expects, Deutsche Bank's businesses may be adversely impacted, and Deutsche Bank may not meet its cost target.

Deutsche Bank's plans are based upon 31 December 2023 foreign exchange rates, particularly with respect to the euro and U.S. dollar. If exchange rates change from these levels, Deutsche Bank's ability to achieve its targets may be adversely affected.

Reputational risk or negative market perceptions of Deutsche Bank could impact client levels, deposits or asset outflows and adversely affect Deutsche Bank's results and ability to meet its 2025 financial targets.

In the event that staff attrition levels increase versus historical levels, this may adversely affect Deutsche Bank's ability to attract and retain talented personnel, particularly in front-office positions that are key to revenue generation and in positions key to improving Deutsche Bank's control environment. If Deutsche Bank fails to implement its strategic initiatives in whole or in part or should the initiatives that are implemented fail to produce the anticipated benefits, or the costs incurred to implement the initiatives exceed the amounts anticipated, or Deutsche Bank fails to achieve the publicly communicated targets it has set for implementation of these initiatives, Deutsche Bank may fail to achieve its financial objectives, incur losses or have low profitability or erosions of its capital base, and its financial condition, results of operations and share price may be materially and adversely affected. Market conditions: Adverse market conditions, asset price deteriorations, volatility and cautious investor sentiment have affected and may in the future materially and adversely affect Deutsche Bank's revenues and profits, particularly in investment banking, brokerage and other commission- and fee-based businesses. Deutsche Bank has significant exposure to the financial markets and is more at risk from adverse developments in the financial markets than institutions predominantly engaged in traditional banking activities. Sustained market declines have in the past caused and can in the future cause Deutsche Bank's revenues to decline, and, if Deutsche Bank is unable to reduce its expenses at the same pace, can cause Deutsche Bank's profitability to erode or result in material losses. Market volatility can also adversely affect Deutsche Bank by causing the value of financial assets it holds to decline or hedging costs to rise. Specifically, revenues in the Investment Bank, in the form of financial advisory and underwriting fees, directly relate to the number and size of the transactions in which Deutsche Bank participates and are susceptible to 9 EU-#754154345v18