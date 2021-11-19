Log in
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Deutsche Bank AG: Alexander Wynaendts nominated for election as next Chairman of Deutsche Bank's Supervisory Board

11/19/2021 | 02:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Deutsche Bank AG: Alexander Wynaendts nominated for election as next Chairman of Deutsche Bank's Supervisory Board

19-Nov-2021 / 20:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 19 November 2021 - The Nomination Committee of Deutsche Bank's Supervisory Board recommends proposing Alexander Wynaendts for election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 19, 2022. It is intended that he will subsequently be elected the successor to Paul Achleitner as Chairman. 

The recommendation to elect Alexander Wynaendts to the Supervisory Board is subject to the approval by the Supervisory Board plenary. 


Contact: 
Sebastian Krämer-Bach
Global Head of External Communications
Phone: +49 69 910 43330
Email: sebastian.kraemer-bach@db.com
 

19-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 910-00
Fax: +49 (0)69 910-43800
E-mail: db.presse@db.com
Internet: www.db.com
ISIN: DE0005140008
WKN: 514000
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
EQS News ID: 1250794

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1250794  19-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250794&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
