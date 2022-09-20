Advanced search
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:46 2022-09-26 am EDT
8.472 EUR   -1.85%
01:30aBritish Car Retailer Pendragon Receives $422 Million Takeover Approach from Investor Hedin Group
MT
01:15aDeutsche Bank Signs $26 Million Settlement Over Lawsuit For Doing Business With Risky Clients
MT
09/23Deutsche Bank in $26.3 million shareholder settlement over Epstein, Russian oligarch ties
RE
Deutsche Bank AG: Correction of our publication news dated 2022-09-20 for Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III

09/26/2022 | 05:07am EDT
EQS-News: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Deutsche Bank AG: Correction of our publication news dated 2022-09-20 for Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III

26.09.2022 / 11:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III: The financial reports will be published on September 30. 2022 pursuant to Section 5:25c of the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht)

 


26.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 910-00
Fax: +49 (0)69 910-43800
E-mail: db.presse@db.com
Internet: www.db.com
ISIN: DE0005140008
WKN: 514000
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
EQS News ID: 1449669

 
End of News EQS News Service

1449669  26.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1449669&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 442 M 25 709 M 25 709 M
Net income 2022 3 527 M 3 429 M 3 429 M
Net cash 2022 33 995 M 33 053 M 33 053 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,24x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 17 547 M 17 061 M 17 061 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,49x
Nbr of Employees 82 915
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 8,63 €
Average target price 12,14 €
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-21.66%17 061
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.08%321 017
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.68%254 958
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-13.18%208 669
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.78%153 277
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%150 592