Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/28 01:03:55 pm
7.746 EUR   -2.07%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/28/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.10.2020 / 17:42
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On October 28, 2020, Deutsche Bank AG filed a report on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the website of Deutsche Bank AG under https://www.db.com/ir/en/sec-filings-for-financial-results.htm.
 

28.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1143760  28.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1143760&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 23 159 M 27 213 M 27 213 M
Net income 2020 -928 M -1 090 M -1 090 M
Net cash 2020 23 497 M 27 610 M 27 610 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 270 M 19 255 M 19 118 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,63x
Nbr of Employees 86 824
Free-Float 92,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,63 €
Last Close Price 7,91 €
Spread / Highest target 2,40%
Spread / Average Target -16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG12.75%19 255
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.74%302 778
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%253 539
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.28%206 577
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.64%183 172
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.7.64%149 648
