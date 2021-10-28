Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/28/2021 | 09:48am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-28 / 15:47 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On October 27, 2021, Deutsche Bank AG filed a report on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the website of Deutsche Bank AG under https://www.db.com/ir/en/ sec-filings-for-financial-results.htm.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Bank AG 
              Taunusanlage 12 
              60325 Frankfurt a. M. 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.db.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1244513 2021-10-28

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244513&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 09:47 ET (13:47 GMT)

