Deutsche Bank

Annual General Meeting 2024

Agenda items AGM 2024 (short version)

1. Presentation of the established Annual Financial Statements and Management Report for the 2023 ﬁnancial year, the approved Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Report for the 2023 ﬁnancial year as well as the Report of the Supervisory Board

2. Appropriation of distributable proﬁt for the 2023 ﬁnancial year

3. Ratiﬁcation of the acts of management of the members of the Management Board for the 2023 ﬁnancial year

4. Ratiﬁcation of the acts of management of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 ﬁnancial year

5. Election of the auditor for the 2024 ﬁnancial year, interim accounts, election of the auditor of the 2024 sustainability reporting 5.1 Election of the auditor for the 2024 ﬁnancial year, interim accounts 5.2 Election of the auditor of the 2024 sustainability reporting

6. Resolution to be taken on the approval of the Compensation Report produced and audited pursuant to § 162 Stock Corporation Act for the 2023 ﬁnancial year

7. Resolution to be taken on the approval of the compensation system for the Management Board members

8. Authorization to acquire own shares pursuant to § 71 (1) No. 8 Stock Corporation Act as well as for their use with the possible exclusion of pre-emptive rights

9. Authorization to use derivatives within the framework of the purchase of own shares pursuant to § 71 (1) No. 8 Stock Corporation Act

Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Alexander R. Wynaendts

Management Board: Christian Sewing (Chairman), James von Moltke, Fabrizio Campelli, Bernd Leukert, Alexander von zur Mühlen, Claudio de Sanctis, Rebecca Short, Stefan Simon, Olivier Vigneron Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft domiciled in Frankfurt am Main; Local Court of Frankfurt am Main, HRB No 30 000; VAT ID No DE114103379;www.db.com

Agenda items AGM 2024 (short version)