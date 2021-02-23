Deutsche Bank : Amazon SVP Jeff Blackburn is departing the company Tuesday

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc Senior Vice
President Jeff Blackburn is leaving the company on Tuesday after
22 years, he said in an internal note that the online retailer
shared with Reuters.
Blackburn, who had overseen mergers and acquisitions,
Amazon's growing advertising business and its television studio,
had been on sabbatical in 2020.
His departure further paves the way for incoming Amazon CEO
Andy Jassy to reshape the company's executive ranks when he
succeeds founder and current chief Jeff Bezos this summer.
Blackburn, who joined the company after drafting part of its
initial public offering prospectus at Deutsche Bank, said in his
departure note that he is not retiring, but declined to share
his next move.
Bezos said Blackburn had apprised him of what's in store and
that it was "very exciting," according to messages posted on
Amazon's intranet and shared with Reuters.
Amazon Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke left the world's largest
online retailer earlier this year as well.
Blackburn joked in his note that Amazon would finally
overcome its problem of being run by so many people named
"Jeff."
"The 'too many Jeff's' bug that's been bothering many of you
for two decades has been fixed!" he said.
