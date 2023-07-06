NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS by DEUTSCHE BANK AG (the "Issuer") In relation to the issue of up to USD 30,000,000 Floater Notes due 2028 (the "Securities") under its Programme for the issuance of Certificates, Warrants and Notes WKN/ISIN: DB2E4Q / XS0460036329 Reference is made to the Final Terms dated 10 March 2023, as amended from time to time, in respect of the Securities (the "Final Terms") under the x-markets Programme for the Issuance of Certificates, Warrants and Notes and the Securities Note dated 06 January 2023, together with any further supplements, and the Registration Document dated 4 May 2022 as supplemented from time to time (the "Securities Note" and together with the Final Terms, the "Security Conditions", as amended). Capitalised terms used but not defined herein will bear the same meaning as in the Final Terms. This notice forms part and should be read in conjunction with the Security Conditions. In the event of any inconsistency between the Security Conditions and this notice, the terms of this notice shall apply. This notice is given by the Issuer to all holders of the Securities (the "Securityholder(s)") pursuant to the Securities Note. The Issuer hereby notifies the Securityholder(s), and the Securityholders acknowledge and agree, that the Final Terms have been modified as follows: 1. A definition of "Coupon Determination Date" is included in the section entitled Terms and Conditions as follows: Coupon Determination Date: The fifth U.S. Government Securities Business Day prior to the Coupon Payment Date in respect of a Coupon Period. 2. The Final Terms shall be amended and restated, to reflect (insertions shown as underline and deletions in strikethrough) the above corrections accordingly, in the form provided in the Appendix to this notice (the "Amended and Restated Final Terms"). These Amended and Restated Final Terms replace in their entirety the Final Terms. Any other information not amended by this notice should be regarded as unchanged. If you are not the ultimate beneficial holder in respect of the Securities, or if you have recently disposed of the Securities, please forward this notice to the ultimate beneficial holder or purchaser respectively, as soon as possible. 1

The provisions of this notice shall be severable in the event that any of them are held by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid, void or otherwise unenforceable and the remaining provisions shall remain enforceable to the fullest extent permitted by law. This notice will be governed by the governing law of the Securities. Deutsche Bank AG 06th July 2023 2

APPENDIX AMENDED AND RESTATED FINAL TERMS 3

FINAL TERMS NO PROSPECTUS IS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL OF 14 JUNE 2017 ON THE PROSPECTUS TO BE PUBLISHED WHEN SECURITIES ARE OFFERED TO THE PUBLIC OR ADMITTED TO TRADING ON A REGULATED MARKET, AND REPEALING DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC, AS AMENDED (THE "PROSPECTUS REGULATION"), FOR THE ISSUE OF SECURITIES DESCRIBED BELOW MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Securities has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Securities is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Securities to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Securities (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Securities (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. UK MIFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Securities has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Securities is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended, "UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Securities to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Securities (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's] target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Securities (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. PROHIBITION OF SALES TO RETAIL INVESTORS IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA: The Securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 November 2014 on key information documents for packaged retail andinsurance-basedinvestment products (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending MiFID; (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC (IMD), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. PROHIBITION OF SALES TO RETAIL INVESTORS IN THE UNITED KINDGOM: The Securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a 1 WKN/ISIN: DB2E4Q / XS0460036329