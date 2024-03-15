NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS by DEUTSCHE BANK AG (the "Issuer") Issue of up to 20,000 6Y EUR Auto Callable Note at EUR 1,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount of up to EUR 20,000,000, due September 2030 (the "Securities") under its Programme for the issuance of Certificates, Warrants and Notes WKN/ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883 Reference is made to the Final Terms dated 08 March 2024, in respect of the Securities (the "Final Terms") under the x-markets Programme for the Issuance of Certificates, Warrants and Notes and the Securities Note dated 01 September 2023, together with any further supplements, and the Registration Document dated 4 May 2023 as supplemented from time to time (the "Securities Note" and together with the Final Terms, the "Security Conditions", as amended). Capitalised terms used but not defined herein will bear the same meaning as in the Final Terms. This notice forms part and should be read in conjunction with the Security Conditions. In the event of any inconsistency between the Security Conditions and this notice, the terms of this notice shall apply. This notice is given by the Issuer to all holders of the Securities (the "Securityholder(s)") pursuant to the Securities Note. The Issuer hereby notifies the Securityholder(s), and the Securityholders acknowledge and agree, that the Final Terms have been modified as follows: The term "Redemption Threshold " amended to "Coupon Threshold " in the section entitled Terms and Conditions as follows: Coupon Threshold In relation to the First Coupon Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference Level; In relation to the Second Coupon Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference Level; In relation to the Third Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference Level; In relation to the Fourth Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference Level; In relation to the Fifth Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. Of the Initial Reference Level In relation to the Last Coupon Observation Date, 60.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference Level The Final Terms shall be amended and restated, to reflect (insertions shown as underline and deletions in strikethrough) the above corrections accordingly, in the form provided in the 1

Appendix to this notice (the "Amended and Restated Final Terms"). These Amended and Restated Final Terms replace in their entirety the Final Terms. Any other information not amended by this notice should be regarded as unchanged. If you are not the ultimate beneficial holder in respect of the Securities, or if you have recently disposed of the Securities, please forward this notice to the ultimate beneficial holder or purchaser respectively, as soon as possible. The provisions of this notice shall be severable in the event that any of them are held by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid, void or otherwise unenforceable and the remaining provisions shall remain enforceable to the fullest extent permitted by law. This notice will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England. Deutsche Bank AG 15 March 2024 2

Final Terms dated 8 March 2024 as amended and restated on 15 March 2024 for the Base Prospectus dated 1 September 2023 DEUTSCHE BANK AG Issue of up to 20,000 6Y EUR Auto Callable Note at EUR 1,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount of up to EUR 20,000,000, due September 2030 (the "Securities") under its Programme for the Issuance of Certificates, Warrants and Notes Issue Price: 100.00 per cent. of the Nominal Amount per Security WKN/ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883 This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein and comprises of the following parts: Part A - Specific Terms of the Securities Part B - Further Particulars Part C - General Conditions of the Securities This document must be read together with the Base Prospectus as amended by any further supplements, comprising the Securities Note dated 01 September 2023 (the "Securities Note") and the Registration Document dated 4 May 2023, (the "Registration Document"), in order to obtain all relevant information. Full information on the Issuer and the Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Securities Note and the Registration Document. The Base Prospectus has been prepared on the basis that any offer of securities in a Member State of the European Economic Area will be made according to an exemption under the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC ("Prospectus Regulation") from the requirement to publish a prospectus for the offer of such securities. Accordingly, a person who makes or intends to make an offer of the securities in a Member State of the European Economic Area may do so only in circumstances which in any event do not require the Issuer to publish a Prospectus in accordance with Article 3, 6 or Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation or a supplement to a prospectus according to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation in relation to such offer. The Issuer has not authorized or will not authorize the submission of an offer of securities under any other circumstances. The Securities Note for Notes dated 01 September 2023, the Registration Document of 4 May 2023, and any supplements to the Base Prospectus or the Registration Document, are published on the Issuer's website (www.xmarkets.db.com) and are published on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange website (www.bourse.lu). In addition, the Securities Note for Notes dated 01 September 2023 and the Registration Document dated of 4 May 2023, and any supplements to the Base Prospectus or the Registration Document shall be available free of charge at the registered office of the Issuer, Deutsche Bank AG, Mainzer Landstraße 11- 17, 60329, Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Terms and Conditions PART A - SPECIFIC TERMS OF THE SECURITIES The following are the "Specific Terms of the Securities" of the Securities and shall, to the extent inconsistent with the General Conditions set out in Part C (General Conditions) of this document, replace or modify the General Conditions. In the event of any inconsistency between these Specific Terms of the Securities and the General Conditions, these Specific Terms of the Securities shall prevail for the purposes of the Securities. The Specific Terms of the Securities and General Conditions together constitute the "Terms and Conditions" of the relevant Securities. General Information Security Type Note / Autocallable Note ISIN XS0461577883 WKN DB2RYN Common Code 046157788 Valoren 133076566 Issuer Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main Number of the up to 20,000 Securities at EUR 1,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount of up Securities to EUR 20,000,000 Issue Price 100.00 per cent. of the Nominal Amount per Security Underlying Underlying A Basket of assets comprised as follows: Type of Name of Index Reference Bloomberg / Basket Basket Sponsor Source Reuters / Constituent Constituent Security Code Index Euro Stoxx STOXX STOXX Bloomberg 50 Index Limited Limited, page: SX5E Zurich Reuters RIC: .STOXX50E

Index Deutsche Deutsche Deutsche Bloomberg Boerse AG Bank AG, page: DAXK German Börse AG Frankfurt am Stock Price main Index DAX Reuters RIC: .GDAXIP Name of Relevant Reference Related Basket Basket Basket Currency Exchange Currency Constituent Constituent Exchange Value Euro Stoxx The official EUR as defined in Not applicable closing level §5 (3) (m) of 50 Index on the the General Reference Conditions Source Deutsche The official EUR as defined in Not applicable closing level §5 (3) (m) of Boerse AG German on the the General Stock Price Reference Conditions Index DAX Source Name of Basket Barrier (60 per cent of Initial Constituent the Initial reference Reference Level Level) Euro Stoxx 50 Index 2913.216 4855.36 Deutsche Boerse AG 4112.316 6,853.86 German Stock Price Index DAX Product Details Settlement Cash Settlement Settlement Currency Euro ("EUR") Cash Amount (a) If on an Observation Date the Redemption Determination Amount of each Basket Constituent is above or equal to the relevant Redemption Threshold (a "Redemption Event"), an amount equal to the Nominal Amount or if a Redemption Event has not occurred

(i) if, the Final Reference Level of at least one Basket Constituent is less than the Barrier for such Basket Constituent, an amount equal to the quotient of: (A) the product of (x) the Nominal Amount and (y) the Final Reference Level of the Worst Performing Basket Constituent (as numerator) and (B) the Initial Reference Level of the Worst Performing Basket Constituent (as denominator) (ii) otherwise the Nominal Amount Nominal Amount EUR 1,000 per Security Worst Performing The Basket Constituent with the lowest Performance, or, if two or more Basket Basket Constituent Constituents have the same lowest Performance, such Basket Constituent as the Calculation Agent shall select in its reasonable discretion Performance In respect of a Basket Constituent on Valuation Date, the quotient of (a) the Final Reference Level of the Basket Constituent on such day (as numerator), and (b) the Initial Reference Level of the Basket Constituent (as denominator) Redemption The official closing level of a Basket Constituent on the Reference Source on the Determination Observation Date Amount Redemption In relation to the First Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference Threshold Level; In relation to the Second Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference Level; In relation to the Third Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference Level; In relation to the Fourth Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference Level; In relation to the Fifth Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference Level In relation to the Last Observation Date, 60.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference Level Observation Date 22 August 2025 (the "First Observation Date"), 24 August 2026 (the "Second Observation Date"), 23 August 2027 (the "Third Observation Date"), 22 August 2028 (the "Fourth Observation Date"), 22 August 2029 (the "Fifth Observation Date"), 22 August 2030 (the "Last Observation Date"). Barrier In respect of each Basket Constituent, 60.00 per cent of Initial Reference Level for such Basket Constituent.

Initial Reference In relation to a Basket Constituent the Initial Reference Level specified for this Basket Level Constituent in the above definition of Underlying Final Reference In relation to a Basket Constituent, the Reference Level of such Basket Constituent Level on the Valuation Date Reference Level In respect of any day an amount (which shall be deemed to be a monetary value in the Reference Currency) equal to: in respect of each Basket Constituent, the price or level of that Basket Constituent on that day as determined in the manner described in the column "Relevant Basket Constituent Value" in relation to such Basket Constituent under "Underlying" above. Coupon Coupon Payment Coupon Payment applies. If on a Coupon Observation Date, the Relevant Basket Constituent Value of each Basket Constituent is above or equal to the Coupon Threshold, the Coupon Payment will be made on the next Coupon Payment Date, or If on a Coupon Observation Date, the Relevant Basket Constituent Value of one or more Basket Constituents is below the Coupon Threshold, no Coupon Payment will be made on the next Coupon Payment Date. Coupon Observation 22 August 2025 (the "First Coupon Observation Date"), Date 24 August 2026 (the "Second Coupon Observation Date") 23 August 2027 (the "Third Coupon Observation Date"), 22 August 2028 (the "Fourth Coupon Observation Date"), 22 August 2029 (the "Fifth Coupon Observation Date"), 22 August 2030 (the "Last Coupon Observation Date") Coupon Threshold In relation to the First Coupon Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference Level; In relation to the Second Coupon Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference Level; In relation to the Third Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference Level; In relation to the Fourth Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference Level; In relation to the Fifth Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. Of the Initial Reference Level In relation to the Last Coupon Observation Date, 60.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference Level Coupon Value In respect of the First Coupon Payment Date, 8.40 per cent. In respect of the Second Coupon Payment Date, 16.80 per cent.

In respect of the Third Coupon Payment Date, 25.20 per cent. In respect of the Fourth Coupon Payment Date, 33.60 per cent. In respect of the Fifth Coupon Payment Date, 42.00 per cent. In respect of the Last Coupon Payment Date, 50.40 per cent. Coupon Amount In relation to a Coupon Observation Date, the Nominal Amount multiplied by the Coupon Value provided that, if a Redemption Event has occurred, no Coupon Amount shall be payable on any Coupon Payment Dates falling after the Settlement Date. Coupon Payment 5 September 2025 (the "First Coupon Payment Date"), Date 8 September 2026 (the "Second Coupon Payment Date"), 7 September 2027 (the "Third Coupon Payment Date"), 5 September 2028 (the "Fourth Coupon Payment Date"), 5 September 2029 (the "Fifth Coupon Payment Date") and 5 September 2030 (the "Last Coupon Payment Date") or, if any such day is not a Business Day, the next following Business Day unless such day falls in the next calendar month, in which case that date shall be the first preceding day that is a Business Day. Coupon Cessation The Settlement Date Relevant Dates Issue Date 8 March 2024 Valuation Date 22 August 2030 Settlement Date (A) If a Redemption Event occurs: In relation to the First Observation Date, 5 September 2025 In relation to the Second Observation Date, 8 September 2026 In relation to the Third Observation Date, 7 September 2027 In relation to the Fourth Observation Date, 5 September 2028 In relation to the Fifth Observation Date, 5 September 2029 In relation to the Last Observation Date, 5 September 2030; (B) If a Redemption Event has not occurred, 5 September 2030. or, if any such day is not a Business Day, the next following Business Day unless such day falls in the next calendar month, in which case that date shall be the first preceding day that is a Business Day.

Further Information Business Day A day on which the Trans-European Automated Real-time Gross Settlement Express Transfer (TARGET2) system is open, and on which commercial banks and foreign exchange markets settle payments in the Business Day Locations specified in the Specific Terms of the Securities and on which each relevant Clearing Agent settles payments. Saturday and Sunday are not considered Business Days. Business Day London and Frankfurt am Main Locations Clearing Agent Euroclear Bank SA/NV, 1 boulevard Albert II, 1210 Bruxelles, Belgium Clearstream Banking Luxembourg S.A., 42 avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg Form of Securities Global Security in bearer form Governing Law German law