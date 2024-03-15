NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS

by

DEUTSCHE BANK AG (the "Issuer")

Issue of up to 20,000 6Y EUR Auto Callable Note at EUR 1,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount of up to EUR 20,000,000, due September 2030

(the "Securities")

under its Programme for the issuance of Certificates, Warrants and

Notes

WKN/ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883

Reference is made to the Final Terms dated 08 March 2024, in respect of the Securities (the "Final Terms") under the x-markets Programme for the Issuance of Certificates, Warrants and Notes and the Securities Note dated 01 September 2023, together with any further supplements, and the Registration Document dated 4 May 2023 as supplemented from time to time (the "Securities Note" and together with the Final Terms, the "Security Conditions", as amended). Capitalised terms used but not defined herein will bear the same meaning as in the Final Terms. This notice forms part and should be read in conjunction with the Security Conditions. In the event of any inconsistency between the Security Conditions and this notice, the terms of this notice shall apply.

This notice is given by the Issuer to all holders of the Securities (the "Securityholder(s)") pursuant to the Securities Note.

The Issuer hereby notifies the Securityholder(s), and the Securityholders acknowledge and agree, that the Final Terms have been modified as follows:

The term "Redemption Threshold " amended to "Coupon Threshold " in the section entitled Terms and Conditions as follows:

Coupon Threshold

In relation to the First Coupon Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial

Reference Level;

In relation to the Second Coupon Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial

Reference Level;

In relation to the Third Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial

Reference Level;

In relation to the Fourth Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial

Reference Level;

In relation to the Fifth Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. Of the Initial

Reference Level

In relation to the Last Coupon Observation Date, 60.00 per cent. of the Initial

Reference Level

The Final Terms shall be amended and restated, to reflect (insertions shown as underline and deletions in strikethrough) the above corrections accordingly, in the form provided in the

1

Appendix to this notice (the "Amended and Restated Final Terms"). These Amended and Restated Final Terms replace in their entirety the Final Terms.

Any other information not amended by this notice should be regarded as unchanged.

If you are not the ultimate beneficial holder in respect of the Securities, or if you have recently disposed of the Securities, please forward this notice to the ultimate beneficial holder or purchaser respectively, as soon as possible. The provisions of this notice shall be severable in the event that any of them are held by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid, void or otherwise unenforceable and the remaining provisions shall remain enforceable to the fullest extent permitted by law.

This notice will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England.

Deutsche Bank AG

15 March 2024

2

Final Terms dated 8 March 2024 as amended and restated on 15 March 2024 for the Base

Prospectus dated 1 September 2023

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Issue of up to 20,000 6Y EUR Auto Callable Note at EUR 1,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount

of up to EUR 20,000,000, due September 2030

(the "Securities")

under its Programme for the Issuance of Certificates, Warrants and Notes

Issue Price: 100.00 per cent. of the Nominal Amount per Security

WKN/ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883

This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein and comprises of the following parts:

Part A

- Specific Terms of the Securities

Part B

-

Further Particulars

Part C

-

General Conditions of the Securities

This document must be read together with the Base Prospectus as amended by any further supplements, comprising the Securities Note dated 01 September 2023 (the "Securities Note") and the Registration Document dated 4 May 2023, (the "Registration Document"), in order to obtain all relevant information. Full information on the Issuer and the Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Securities Note and the Registration Document.

The Base Prospectus has been prepared on the basis that any offer of securities in a Member State of the European Economic Area will be made according to an exemption under the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC ("Prospectus Regulation") from the requirement to publish a prospectus for the offer of such securities. Accordingly, a person who makes or intends to make an offer of the securities in a Member State of the European Economic Area may do so only in circumstances which in any event do not require the Issuer to publish a Prospectus in accordance with Article 3, 6 or Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation or a supplement to a prospectus according to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation in relation to such offer. The Issuer has not authorized or will not authorize the submission of an offer of securities under any other circumstances.

The Securities Note for Notes dated 01 September 2023, the Registration Document of 4 May 2023, and any supplements to the Base Prospectus or the Registration Document, are published on the Issuer's website (www.xmarkets.db.com) and are published on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange website (www.bourse.lu).

In addition, the Securities Note for Notes dated 01 September 2023 and the Registration Document dated of 4 May 2023, and any supplements to the Base Prospectus or the Registration Document shall be available free of charge at the registered office of the Issuer, Deutsche Bank AG, Mainzer Landstraße 11- 17, 60329, Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

WKN / ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883

Terms and Conditions

PART A - SPECIFIC TERMS OF THE SECURITIES

The following are the "Specific Terms of the Securities" of the Securities and shall, to the extent inconsistent with the General Conditions set out in Part C (General Conditions) of this document, replace or modify the General Conditions. In the event of any inconsistency between these Specific Terms of the Securities and the General Conditions, these Specific Terms of the Securities shall prevail for the purposes of the Securities. The Specific Terms of the Securities and General Conditions together constitute the "Terms and Conditions" of the relevant Securities.

General Information

Security Type

Note / Autocallable Note

ISIN

XS0461577883

WKN

DB2RYN

Common Code

046157788

Valoren

133076566

Issuer

Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main

Number of the

up to 20,000 Securities at EUR 1,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount of up

Securities

to EUR 20,000,000

Issue Price

100.00 per cent. of the Nominal Amount per Security

Underlying

Underlying

A Basket of assets comprised as follows:

Type of

Name of

Index

Reference

Bloomberg /

Basket

Basket

Sponsor

Source

Reuters /

Constituent

Constituent

Security Code

Index

Euro Stoxx

STOXX

STOXX

Bloomberg

50 Index

Limited

Limited,

page:

SX5E

Zurich

Reuters

RIC:

.STOXX50E

WKN / ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883

Index

Deutsche

Deutsche

Deutsche

Bloomberg

Boerse

AG

Bank

AG,

page:

DAXK

German

Börse AG

Frankfurt

am

Stock

Price

main

Index DAX

Reuters

RIC:

.GDAXIP

Name of

Relevant

Reference

Related

Basket

Basket

Basket

Currency

Exchange

Currency

Constituent

Constituent

Exchange

Value

Euro Stoxx

The official

EUR

as defined in

Not applicable

closing level

§5 (3) (m) of

50 Index

on the

the General

Reference

Conditions

Source

Deutsche

The official

EUR

as defined in

Not applicable

closing level

§5 (3) (m) of

Boerse AG

German

on the

the General

Stock Price

Reference

Conditions

Index DAX

Source

Name of Basket

Barrier (60 per cent of

Initial

Constituent

the Initial reference

Reference Level

Level)

Euro Stoxx 50 Index

2913.216

4855.36

Deutsche Boerse AG

4112.316

6,853.86

German Stock Price Index

DAX

Product Details

Settlement

Cash Settlement

Settlement Currency

Euro ("EUR")

Cash Amount

(a) If on an Observation Date the Redemption Determination Amount of each Basket

Constituent is

above

or equal to the

relevant Redemption Threshold (a

"Redemption Event"), an amount equal to the Nominal Amount or

  1. if a Redemption Event has not occurred
    WKN / ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883

(i) if, the Final Reference Level of at least one Basket Constituent is less than

the Barrier for such Basket Constituent, an amount equal to the quotient of:

(A) the product of (x) the Nominal Amount and (y) the Final Reference

Level of the Worst Performing Basket Constituent (as numerator) and

(B) the Initial Reference Level of the Worst Performing Basket

Constituent (as denominator)

(ii) otherwise the Nominal Amount

Nominal Amount

EUR 1,000 per Security

Worst Performing

The Basket Constituent with the lowest Performance, or, if two or more Basket

Basket Constituent

Constituents have the same lowest Performance, such Basket Constituent as the

Calculation Agent shall select in its reasonable discretion

Performance

In respect of a Basket Constituent on Valuation Date, the quotient of (a) the Final

Reference Level of the Basket Constituent on such day (as numerator), and (b) the

Initial Reference Level of the Basket Constituent (as denominator)

Redemption

The official closing level of a Basket Constituent on the Reference Source on the

Determination

Observation Date

Amount

Redemption

In relation to the First Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference

Threshold

Level;

In relation to the Second Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference

Level;

In relation to the Third Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference

Level;

In relation to the Fourth Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference

Level;

In relation to the Fifth Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference

Level

In relation to the Last Observation Date, 60.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference

Level

Observation Date

22 August 2025 (the "First Observation Date"),

24 August 2026 (the "Second Observation Date"),

23 August 2027 (the "Third Observation Date"),

22 August 2028 (the "Fourth Observation Date"),

22 August 2029 (the "Fifth Observation Date"),

22 August 2030 (the "Last Observation Date").

Barrier

In respect of each Basket Constituent, 60.00 per cent of Initial Reference Level for

such Basket Constituent.

WKN / ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883

Initial Reference

In relation to a Basket Constituent the Initial Reference Level specified for this Basket

Level

Constituent in the above definition of Underlying

Final Reference

In relation to a Basket Constituent, the Reference Level of such Basket Constituent

Level

on the Valuation Date

Reference Level

In respect of any day an amount (which shall be deemed to be a monetary value in

the Reference Currency) equal to:

in respect of each Basket Constituent, the price or level of that Basket Constituent

on that day as determined in the manner described in the column "Relevant Basket

Constituent Value" in relation to such Basket Constituent under "Underlying" above.

Coupon

Coupon Payment

Coupon Payment applies.

  1. If on a Coupon Observation Date, the Relevant Basket Constituent Value of each Basket Constituent is above or equal to the Coupon Threshold, the Coupon Payment will be made on the next Coupon Payment Date, or
  1. If on a Coupon Observation Date, the Relevant Basket Constituent Value of one or more Basket Constituents is below the Coupon Threshold, no Coupon Payment will be made on the next Coupon Payment Date.

Coupon Observation

22 August 2025

(the "First Coupon Observation Date"),

Date

24

August 2026

(the "Second Coupon Observation Date")

23

August 2027

(the "Third Coupon Observation Date"),

22

August 2028

(the "Fourth Coupon Observation Date"),

22

August 2029

(the "Fifth Coupon Observation Date"),

22

August 2030

(the "Last Coupon Observation Date")

Coupon Threshold

In relation to the First Coupon Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial

Reference Level;

In relation to the Second Coupon Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial

Reference Level;

In relation to the Third Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial

Reference Level;

In relation to the Fourth Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial

Reference Level;

In relation to the Fifth Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. Of the Initial

Reference Level

In relation to the Last Coupon Observation Date, 60.00 per cent. of the Initial

Reference Level

Coupon Value

In respect of the First Coupon Payment Date, 8.40 per cent.

In respect of the Second Coupon Payment Date, 16.80 per cent.

WKN / ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883

In respect of the Third Coupon Payment Date, 25.20 per cent.

In respect of the Fourth Coupon Payment Date, 33.60 per cent.

In respect of the Fifth Coupon Payment Date, 42.00 per cent.

In respect of the Last Coupon Payment Date, 50.40 per cent.

Coupon Amount

In relation to a Coupon Observation Date, the Nominal Amount multiplied by the

Coupon Value

provided that, if a Redemption Event has occurred, no Coupon Amount shall be

payable on any Coupon Payment Dates falling after the Settlement Date.

Coupon Payment

5 September 2025 (the "First Coupon Payment Date"),

Date

8 September 2026 (the "Second Coupon Payment Date"),

7 September 2027 (the "Third Coupon Payment Date"),

5 September 2028 (the "Fourth Coupon Payment Date"),

5 September 2029 (the "Fifth Coupon Payment Date")

and 5 September 2030 (the "Last Coupon Payment Date")

or, if any such day is not a Business Day, the next following Business Day unless

such day falls in the next calendar month, in which case that date shall be the first

preceding day that is a Business Day.

Coupon Cessation

The Settlement Date

Relevant Dates

Issue Date

8 March 2024

Valuation Date

22 August 2030

Settlement Date

(A) If a Redemption Event occurs:

In relation to the First Observation Date, 5 September 2025

In relation to the Second Observation Date, 8 September 2026

In relation to the Third Observation Date, 7 September 2027

In relation to the Fourth Observation Date, 5 September 2028

In relation to the Fifth Observation Date, 5 September 2029

In relation to the Last Observation Date, 5 September 2030;

(B) If a Redemption Event has not occurred, 5 September 2030.

or, if any such day is not a Business Day, the next following Business Day unless

such day falls in the next calendar month, in which case that date shall be the first

preceding day that is a Business Day.

WKN / ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883

Further Information

Business Day

A day on which the Trans-European Automated Real-time Gross Settlement Express

Transfer (TARGET2) system is open, and on which commercial banks and foreign

exchange markets settle payments in the Business Day Locations specified in the

Specific Terms of the Securities and on which each relevant Clearing Agent settles

payments. Saturday and Sunday are not considered Business Days.

Business Day

London and Frankfurt am Main

Locations

Clearing Agent

Euroclear Bank SA/NV, 1 boulevard Albert II, 1210 Bruxelles, Belgium

Clearstream Banking Luxembourg S.A., 42 avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855

Luxembourg

Form of Securities

Global Security in bearer form

Governing Law

German law

WKN / ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883

PART B - FURTHER PARTICULARS

Listing and trading

Listing and trading

Minimum trade size

Estimate of total expenses related to admission to trading

Offering of Securities

Investor minimum subscription amount

Investor maximum subscription amount

Cancellation of the Issuance of the Securities

Conditions to which the offer is subject:

Description of the application process:

Description of possibility to reduce subscriptions and manner for refunding excess amount paid by applicants:

Details of the method and time limits for paying up and delivering the Securities:

Manner in and date on which results of the offer are to be made public:

Procedure for exercise of any right of pre-emption, negotiability of subscription rights and treatment of subscription rights not exercised:

Process for notification to applicants of the amount allotted and the indication whether dealing may begin before notification is made:

Amount of any expenses and taxes specifically charged to the subscriber or purchaser:

Name(s) and address(es), to the extent known to the Issuer, of the placers in the various countries where the offer takes place.

Consent to use of Prospectus

Application has been made to list the Securities on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to list them on the Euro MTF of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, which is not a regulated market for the purposes of Directive 2014/65/EC.

EUR 1,000

EUR 3,268

EUR 100,000

Not applicable

The Issuer reserves the right for any reason to cancel the issuance of the Securities

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable as at the date of these Final Terms

The Issuer does not consent to the use of the Prospectus for the later resale of the Securities by financial intermediaries

WKN / ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883

