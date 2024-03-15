NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS
by
DEUTSCHE BANK AG (the "Issuer")
Issue of up to 20,000 6Y EUR Auto Callable Note at EUR 1,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount of up to EUR 20,000,000, due September 2030
(the "Securities")
under its Programme for the issuance of Certificates, Warrants and
Notes
WKN/ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883
Reference is made to the Final Terms dated 08 March 2024, in respect of the Securities (the "Final Terms") under the x-markets Programme for the Issuance of Certificates, Warrants and Notes and the Securities Note dated 01 September 2023, together with any further supplements, and the Registration Document dated 4 May 2023 as supplemented from time to time (the "Securities Note" and together with the Final Terms, the "Security Conditions", as amended). Capitalised terms used but not defined herein will bear the same meaning as in the Final Terms. This notice forms part and should be read in conjunction with the Security Conditions. In the event of any inconsistency between the Security Conditions and this notice, the terms of this notice shall apply.
This notice is given by the Issuer to all holders of the Securities (the "Securityholder(s)") pursuant to the Securities Note.
The Issuer hereby notifies the Securityholder(s), and the Securityholders acknowledge and agree, that the Final Terms have been modified as follows:
The term "Redemption Threshold " amended to "Coupon Threshold " in the section entitled Terms and Conditions as follows:
Coupon Threshold
In relation to the First Coupon Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial
Reference Level;
In relation to the Second Coupon Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial
Reference Level;
In relation to the Third Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial
Reference Level;
In relation to the Fourth Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial
Reference Level;
In relation to the Fifth Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. Of the Initial
Reference Level
In relation to the Last Coupon Observation Date, 60.00 per cent. of the Initial
Reference Level
The Final Terms shall be amended and restated, to reflect (insertions shown as underline and deletions in strikethrough) the above corrections accordingly, in the form provided in the
1
Appendix to this notice (the "Amended and Restated Final Terms"). These Amended and Restated Final Terms replace in their entirety the Final Terms.
Any other information not amended by this notice should be regarded as unchanged.
If you are not the ultimate beneficial holder in respect of the Securities, or if you have recently disposed of the Securities, please forward this notice to the ultimate beneficial holder or purchaser respectively, as soon as possible. The provisions of this notice shall be severable in the event that any of them are held by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid, void or otherwise unenforceable and the remaining provisions shall remain enforceable to the fullest extent permitted by law.
This notice will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England.
Deutsche Bank AG
15 March 2024
2
Final Terms dated 8 March 2024 as amended and restated on 15 March 2024 for the Base
Prospectus dated 1 September 2023
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Issue of up to 20,000 6Y EUR Auto Callable Note at EUR 1,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount
of up to EUR 20,000,000, due September 2030
(the "Securities")
under its Programme for the Issuance of Certificates, Warrants and Notes
Issue Price: 100.00 per cent. of the Nominal Amount per Security
WKN/ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883
This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein and comprises of the following parts:
Part A
- Specific Terms of the Securities
Part B
-
Further Particulars
Part C
-
General Conditions of the Securities
This document must be read together with the Base Prospectus as amended by any further supplements, comprising the Securities Note dated 01 September 2023 (the "Securities Note") and the Registration Document dated 4 May 2023, (the "Registration Document"), in order to obtain all relevant information. Full information on the Issuer and the Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Securities Note and the Registration Document.
The Base Prospectus has been prepared on the basis that any offer of securities in a Member State of the European Economic Area will be made according to an exemption under the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC ("Prospectus Regulation") from the requirement to publish a prospectus for the offer of such securities. Accordingly, a person who makes or intends to make an offer of the securities in a Member State of the European Economic Area may do so only in circumstances which in any event do not require the Issuer to publish a Prospectus in accordance with Article 3, 6 or Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation or a supplement to a prospectus according to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation in relation to such offer. The Issuer has not authorized or will not authorize the submission of an offer of securities under any other circumstances.
The Securities Note for Notes dated 01 September 2023, the Registration Document of 4 May 2023, and any supplements to the Base Prospectus or the Registration Document, are published on the Issuer's website (www.xmarkets.db.com) and are published on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange website (www.bourse.lu).
In addition, the Securities Note for Notes dated 01 September 2023 and the Registration Document dated of 4 May 2023, and any supplements to the Base Prospectus or the Registration Document shall be available free of charge at the registered office of the Issuer, Deutsche Bank AG, Mainzer Landstraße 11- 17, 60329, Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
WKN / ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883
Terms and Conditions
PART A - SPECIFIC TERMS OF THE SECURITIES
The following are the "Specific Terms of the Securities" of the Securities and shall, to the extent inconsistent with the General Conditions set out in Part C (General Conditions) of this document, replace or modify the General Conditions. In the event of any inconsistency between these Specific Terms of the Securities and the General Conditions, these Specific Terms of the Securities shall prevail for the purposes of the Securities. The Specific Terms of the Securities and General Conditions together constitute the "Terms and Conditions" of the relevant Securities.
General Information
Security Type
Note / Autocallable Note
ISIN
XS0461577883
WKN
DB2RYN
Common Code
046157788
Valoren
133076566
Issuer
Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main
Number of the
up to 20,000 Securities at EUR 1,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount of up
Securities
to EUR 20,000,000
Issue Price
100.00 per cent. of the Nominal Amount per Security
Underlying
Underlying
A Basket of assets comprised as follows:
Type of
Name of
Index
Reference
Bloomberg /
Basket
Basket
Sponsor
Source
Reuters /
Constituent
Constituent
Security Code
Index
Euro Stoxx
STOXX
STOXX
Bloomberg
50 Index
Limited
Limited,
page:
SX5E
Zurich
Reuters
RIC:
.STOXX50E
WKN / ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883
Index
Deutsche
Deutsche
Deutsche
Bloomberg
Boerse
AG
Bank
AG,
page:
DAXK
German
Börse AG
Frankfurt
am
Stock
Price
main
Index DAX
Reuters
RIC:
.GDAXIP
Name of
Relevant
Reference
Related
Basket
Basket
Basket
Currency
Exchange
Currency
Constituent
Constituent
Exchange
Value
Euro Stoxx
The official
EUR
as defined in
Not applicable
closing level
§5 (3) (m) of
50 Index
on the
the General
Reference
Conditions
Source
Deutsche
The official
EUR
as defined in
Not applicable
closing level
§5 (3) (m) of
Boerse AG
German
on the
the General
Stock Price
Reference
Conditions
Index DAX
Source
Name of Basket
Barrier (60 per cent of
Initial
Constituent
the Initial reference
Reference Level
Level)
Euro Stoxx 50 Index
2913.216
4855.36
Deutsche Boerse AG
4112.316
6,853.86
German Stock Price Index
DAX
Product Details
Settlement
Cash Settlement
Settlement Currency
Euro ("EUR")
Cash Amount
(a) If on an Observation Date the Redemption Determination Amount of each Basket
Constituent is
above
or equal to the
relevant Redemption Threshold (a
"Redemption Event"), an amount equal to the Nominal Amount or
- if a Redemption Event has not occurred
WKN / ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883
(i) if, the Final Reference Level of at least one Basket Constituent is less than
the Barrier for such Basket Constituent, an amount equal to the quotient of:
(A) the product of (x) the Nominal Amount and (y) the Final Reference
Level of the Worst Performing Basket Constituent (as numerator) and
(B) the Initial Reference Level of the Worst Performing Basket
Constituent (as denominator)
(ii) otherwise the Nominal Amount
Nominal Amount
EUR 1,000 per Security
Worst Performing
The Basket Constituent with the lowest Performance, or, if two or more Basket
Basket Constituent
Constituents have the same lowest Performance, such Basket Constituent as the
Calculation Agent shall select in its reasonable discretion
Performance
In respect of a Basket Constituent on Valuation Date, the quotient of (a) the Final
Reference Level of the Basket Constituent on such day (as numerator), and (b) the
Initial Reference Level of the Basket Constituent (as denominator)
Redemption
The official closing level of a Basket Constituent on the Reference Source on the
Determination
Observation Date
Amount
Redemption
In relation to the First Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference
Threshold
Level;
In relation to the Second Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference
Level;
In relation to the Third Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference
Level;
In relation to the Fourth Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference
Level;
In relation to the Fifth Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference
Level
In relation to the Last Observation Date, 60.00 per cent. of the Initial Reference
Level
Observation Date
22 August 2025 (the "First Observation Date"),
24 August 2026 (the "Second Observation Date"),
23 August 2027 (the "Third Observation Date"),
22 August 2028 (the "Fourth Observation Date"),
22 August 2029 (the "Fifth Observation Date"),
22 August 2030 (the "Last Observation Date").
Barrier
In respect of each Basket Constituent, 60.00 per cent of Initial Reference Level for
such Basket Constituent.
WKN / ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883
Initial Reference
In relation to a Basket Constituent the Initial Reference Level specified for this Basket
Level
Constituent in the above definition of Underlying
Final Reference
In relation to a Basket Constituent, the Reference Level of such Basket Constituent
Level
on the Valuation Date
Reference Level
In respect of any day an amount (which shall be deemed to be a monetary value in
the Reference Currency) equal to:
in respect of each Basket Constituent, the price or level of that Basket Constituent
on that day as determined in the manner described in the column "Relevant Basket
Constituent Value" in relation to such Basket Constituent under "Underlying" above.
Coupon
Coupon Payment
Coupon Payment applies.
- If on a Coupon Observation Date, the Relevant Basket Constituent Value of each Basket Constituent is above or equal to the Coupon Threshold, the Coupon Payment will be made on the next Coupon Payment Date, or
- If on a Coupon Observation Date, the Relevant Basket Constituent Value of one or more Basket Constituents is below the Coupon Threshold, no Coupon Payment will be made on the next Coupon Payment Date.
Coupon Observation
22 August 2025
(the "First Coupon Observation Date"),
Date
24
August 2026
(the "Second Coupon Observation Date")
23
August 2027
(the "Third Coupon Observation Date"),
22
August 2028
(the "Fourth Coupon Observation Date"),
22
August 2029
(the "Fifth Coupon Observation Date"),
22
August 2030
(the "Last Coupon Observation Date")
Coupon Threshold
In relation to the First Coupon Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial
Reference Level;
In relation to the Second Coupon Observation Date, 100.00 per cent. of the Initial
Reference Level;
In relation to the Third Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial
Reference Level;
In relation to the Fourth Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. of the Initial
Reference Level;
In relation to the Fifth Coupon Observation Date, 80.00 per cent. Of the Initial
Reference Level
In relation to the Last Coupon Observation Date, 60.00 per cent. of the Initial
Reference Level
Coupon Value
In respect of the First Coupon Payment Date, 8.40 per cent.
In respect of the Second Coupon Payment Date, 16.80 per cent.
WKN / ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883
In respect of the Third Coupon Payment Date, 25.20 per cent.
In respect of the Fourth Coupon Payment Date, 33.60 per cent.
In respect of the Fifth Coupon Payment Date, 42.00 per cent.
In respect of the Last Coupon Payment Date, 50.40 per cent.
Coupon Amount
In relation to a Coupon Observation Date, the Nominal Amount multiplied by the
Coupon Value
provided that, if a Redemption Event has occurred, no Coupon Amount shall be
payable on any Coupon Payment Dates falling after the Settlement Date.
Coupon Payment
5 September 2025 (the "First Coupon Payment Date"),
Date
8 September 2026 (the "Second Coupon Payment Date"),
7 September 2027 (the "Third Coupon Payment Date"),
5 September 2028 (the "Fourth Coupon Payment Date"),
5 September 2029 (the "Fifth Coupon Payment Date")
and 5 September 2030 (the "Last Coupon Payment Date")
or, if any such day is not a Business Day, the next following Business Day unless
such day falls in the next calendar month, in which case that date shall be the first
preceding day that is a Business Day.
Coupon Cessation
The Settlement Date
Relevant Dates
Issue Date
8 March 2024
Valuation Date
22 August 2030
Settlement Date
(A) If a Redemption Event occurs:
In relation to the First Observation Date, 5 September 2025
In relation to the Second Observation Date, 8 September 2026
In relation to the Third Observation Date, 7 September 2027
In relation to the Fourth Observation Date, 5 September 2028
In relation to the Fifth Observation Date, 5 September 2029
In relation to the Last Observation Date, 5 September 2030;
(B) If a Redemption Event has not occurred, 5 September 2030.
or, if any such day is not a Business Day, the next following Business Day unless
such day falls in the next calendar month, in which case that date shall be the first
preceding day that is a Business Day.
WKN / ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883
Further Information
Business Day
A day on which the Trans-European Automated Real-time Gross Settlement Express
Transfer (TARGET2) system is open, and on which commercial banks and foreign
exchange markets settle payments in the Business Day Locations specified in the
Specific Terms of the Securities and on which each relevant Clearing Agent settles
payments. Saturday and Sunday are not considered Business Days.
Business Day
London and Frankfurt am Main
Locations
Clearing Agent
Euroclear Bank SA/NV, 1 boulevard Albert II, 1210 Bruxelles, Belgium
Clearstream Banking Luxembourg S.A., 42 avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855
Luxembourg
Form of Securities
Global Security in bearer form
Governing Law
German law
WKN / ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883
PART B - FURTHER PARTICULARS
Listing and trading
Listing and trading
Minimum trade size
Estimate of total expenses related to admission to trading
Offering of Securities
Investor minimum subscription amount
Investor maximum subscription amount
Cancellation of the Issuance of the Securities
Conditions to which the offer is subject:
Description of the application process:
Description of possibility to reduce subscriptions and manner for refunding excess amount paid by applicants:
Details of the method and time limits for paying up and delivering the Securities:
Manner in and date on which results of the offer are to be made public:
Procedure for exercise of any right of pre-emption, negotiability of subscription rights and treatment of subscription rights not exercised:
Process for notification to applicants of the amount allotted and the indication whether dealing may begin before notification is made:
Amount of any expenses and taxes specifically charged to the subscriber or purchaser:
Name(s) and address(es), to the extent known to the Issuer, of the placers in the various countries where the offer takes place.
Consent to use of Prospectus
Application has been made to list the Securities on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to list them on the Euro MTF of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, which is not a regulated market for the purposes of Directive 2014/65/EC.
EUR 1,000
EUR 3,268
EUR 100,000
Not applicable
The Issuer reserves the right for any reason to cancel the issuance of the Securities
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable as at the date of these Final Terms
The Issuer does not consent to the use of the Prospectus for the later resale of the Securities by financial intermediaries
WKN / ISIN: DB2RYN / XS0461577883
