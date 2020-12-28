Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/28 10:44:38 am
9.173 EUR   +2.12%
10:23aDEUTSCHE BANK : Announcement on Brexit
PU
02:30aMARKET CHATTER : Deutsche Bank Receives Fund Custody License in China
MT
12/24Brexit's 4-1/2-year-long shadow over UK markets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : Announcement on Brexit

12/28/2020 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 24 December the European Union and the United Kingdom announced that they reached a trade agreement that will come into force when the UK leaves the single market and customs union at the end of this year, subject to ratification by the UK and EU parliaments.

While the agreement does not provide market access for financial services firms as before, this is a welcome development that provides greater clarity for companies across the region and establishes an important foundation for future partnership between the EU and the UK. We look forward to the EU and UK building on this in the months ahead as set out in their joint declaration on financial services.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 15:22:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
10:23aDEUTSCHE BANK : Announcement on Brexit
PU
02:30aMARKET CHATTER : Deutsche Bank Receives Fund Custody License in China
MT
12/24Brexit's 4-1/2-year-long shadow over UK markets
RE
12/24PAYCHEX : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Paychex's Price Target to $98 From $81, Keeps at..
MT
12/24DEUTSCHE BANK : cements strong position in Japan's solar sec
PU
12/23PALO ALTO : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Palo Alto Networks PT to $423 From $350, Maint..
MT
12/23ZSCALER : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Zscaler's Price Target to $225 From $182, Reiter..
MT
12/22DEUTSCHE BANK : Private bankers for Trump, Kushner resign from Deutsche Bank
AQ
12/22Trump's longtime banker at Deutsche Bank resigns
RE
12/22DEUTSCHE BANK : Hires Chris Leonard as Head of US Rates Sales and Trading
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 871 M 29 135 M 29 135 M
Net income 2020 -383 M -467 M -467 M
Net cash 2020 34 913 M 42 611 M 42 611 M
P/E ratio 2020 -52,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18 545 M 22 600 M 22 634 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,03x
Nbr of Employees 86 984
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,67 €
Last Close Price 8,98 €
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target -14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG29.87%22 600
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.67%379 562
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.93%259 178
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.33%255 643
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%185 311
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.13.68%162 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ