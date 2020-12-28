Deutsche Bank : Announcement on Brexit

On 24 December the European Union and the United Kingdom announced that they reached a trade agreement that will come into force when the UK leaves the single market and customs union at the end of this year, subject to ratification by the UK and EU parliaments.

While the agreement does not provide market access for financial services firms as before, this is a welcome development that provides greater clarity for companies across the region and establishes an important foundation for future partnership between the EU and the UK. We look forward to the EU and UK building on this in the months ahead as set out in their joint declaration on financial services.