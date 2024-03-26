The Management Board and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of € 0.45 per share for 2023, up from € 0.30 per share for 2022

Virtual AGM 2024 will provide extensive opportunities for shareholder questions and contributions and will again be publicly broadcast on the internet, including the general debate and voting results

Proposal for the Management Board compensation system to be adjusted and simplified

Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) will this year again hold its Annual General Meeting in a virtual format. The entire AGM on May 16, 2024, will be broadcast live on the bank's website agm.db.com.

"We are pleased to be able to propose another 50 percent year-on-year increase in our dividend. Deutsche Bank's successful transformation sharpens our focus on clients and enables us to boost returns to shareholders," said Supervisory Board Chairman Alex Wynaendts. He added: "Our virtual format, which worked well last year, will once again allow shareholders from Germany and abroad to fully exercise their rights in an efficient manner without having to be physically present. We very much look forward to a lively exchange with our shareholders."

Shareholders who register by midnight (CEST) on May 10, 2024, can participate online via the access-protected shareholder portal, where they can also exercise their voting rights, speak live during the meeting and raise questions as provided by law.

The agenda, which comprises 9 items in total, was published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and on Deutsche Bank's website (agm.db.com) on March 26, 2024.

As announced in early February 2024, the Management Board and Supervisory Board propose a cash dividend of € 900 million, or € 0.45 per share for the financial year 2023. This represents a year-on-year increase of 50% from a dividend of € 0.30 per share paid for 2022 and is in line with Deutsche Bank's ambition to distribute around € 8 billion of capital to shareholders in respect of the financial years 2021 to 2025.

Having raised its capital outlook by € 3 billion in October 2023, management sees the bank well positioned to exceed its capital distribution goal of € 8 billion in respect of the financial years 2021-2025, paid in 2022-2026. From 2025 onwards, the Management Board aims to distribute a total of 50% of the net profit attributable to shareholders, and in February 2024 published its additional goal for a dividend of € 1.00 per share in respect of the year 2025.

The Supervisory Board proposes to the General Meeting to approve a simplified compensation system of the Management Board. In February, the Supervisory Board approved a corresponding recommendation by the Compensation Control Committee which, among other points, significantly reduces the number of targets in the Management Board compensation system. In addition, the long-term component of variable compensation will in future be based on a forward-looking assessment period instead of the previous, retrospective view when measuring performance, in order to align Management Board compensation even closer to shareholders' long-term interests. The new remuneration system has been in use since January 1, 2024, and is set out on the company's website.

This year's AGM format provides the opportunity for Deutsche Bank shareholders to fully exercise their rights.