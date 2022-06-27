Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Bank AG
  News
  Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:42 2022-06-27 pm EDT
8.885 EUR   -0.38%
02:35pWalgreens Investors Likely to Focus on Fiscal Q4 Guidance Over Q3 Upside, Deutsche Bank Says
MT
02:31pDeutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Vection Technologies LTD
BU
01:05pDEUTSCHE BANK : DB USA Corporation Pillar 3 report Q4 2021
PU
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Vection Technologies LTD

06/27/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of Vection Technologies LTD.

Vection Technologies LTD. (OTC: VCTNY) is an enterprise-focused company that helps businesses bridge the physical and digital worlds. They help organizations leverage their 3D data via extended reality (XR) interfaces that fosters collaboration, learning and sales.*

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Vection Technologies LTD (June 2022).

Depositary Receipt Information

Country

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Custodian Bank

National Nominees Limited

Effective Date

June 21, 2022

 

 

Level I ADR

 

CUSIP

92242X 102

ISIN

US92242X1028

Symbol

VCTNY

Exchange

OTC

Current Ratio

1 ADR to 120 Ordinary Shares

Eligibility

DTC

Depositary Receipt Contacts

Head of Depositary Receipts

New Business Development

Daniel Clark

Nicole Pfundstein

Tel: +1 212 250 3547

Tel: +61 2 8258 1019

 

 

www.adr.db.com

Markets Distribution

adr@db.com

London

 

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

gtb.db.com

New York

 

Tel: +1 212 250 9100

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© June 2022 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 25 622 M 27 028 M 27 028 M
Net income 2022 3 499 M 3 691 M 3 691 M
Net cash 2022 27 166 M 28 657 M 28 657 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,77x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 18 131 M 19 237 M 19 125 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,22x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 8,92 €
Average target price 12,70 €
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-19.05%19 125
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.91%344 575
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.38%260 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%241 137
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 838
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.05%154 495