  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Bank AG
  News
  Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:59:47 2023-03-20 pm EDT
9.321 EUR   -0.14%
06:06pRail Transportation Q1 Earnings Set to Be Crucial Amid Rising Macroeconomic Risks, Deutsche Bank Says
MT
06:04pJudge rules banks can be sued for profiting from Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme
AQ
05:58pDeutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Intchains Group Limited
BU
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Intchains Group Limited

03/20/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the NASDAQ-listed American Depositary Receipt program of Intchains Group Limited.

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICG) is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance application specific integrated circuits (ASIC) chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications.*

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Intchains Group Limited (March 2023).

Depositary Receipt Information

Country

Cayman Islands incorporated holding company with operations conducted by subsidiaries in China

Custodian Bank

Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch

Effective Date

March 20, 2023

 

 

Level III ADR

 

CUSIP

45828E 104

ISIN

US45828E1047

Symbol

ICG

Exchange

NASDAQ

Current Ratio

1 ADS: 2 Class A Ordinary shares

Eligibility

DTC

Depositary Receipt Contacts

New Business
Development

 

William Ng

 

Tel: +852 2203 7889

 

 

 

www.adr.db.com

Markets Distribution

adr@db.com

London

 

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

gtb.db.com

New York

 

Tel: +1 212 250 9100

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© March 2023 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 28 268 M 30 282 M 30 282 M
Net income 2023 4 073 M 4 364 M 4 364 M
Net cash 2023 52 216 M 55 936 M 55 936 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,96x
Yield 2023 4,91%
Capitalization 18 925 M 20 274 M 20 274 M
EV / Sales 2023 -1,18x
EV / Sales 2024 -1,04x
Nbr of Employees 84 930
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9,29 €
Average target price 13,94 €
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-11.84%20 276
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.18%370 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%223 967
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.00%222 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 208
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.55%142 623