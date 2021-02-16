Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/16 08:36:03 am
9.242 EUR   +0.71%
02:15aDEUTSCHE BANK : Bank appoints Sven Afhüppe as Global Head of Political Affairs
PU
01:25aItaly sees record demand in first bond sale under Draghi
RE
01:06aSANOFI : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank : Bank appoints Sven Afhüppe as Global Head of Political Affairs

02/16/2021 | 08:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a move to strengthen dialogue with the political sphere, Deutsche Bank is appointing Sven Afhüppe as Global Head of Political Affairs, a newly created position he will assume on March 1. The long-time financial journalist and former editor-in-chief of Handelsblatt will be based in Berlin and report to the CEO Christian Sewing.

'With Sven Afhüppe's appointment, we are gaining a respected expert for the political and the financial landscape', said Sewing. 'With his experience and network, he is predestined to further expand our links to Berlin, Brussels and Washington and strengthen our global network.'

Afhüppe is to continue the successful work of the team responsible for managing Deutsche Bank's relationships with political stakeholders. In this capacity, he will work closely with Christian Berendes, currently Global Head of Government & Regulatory Affairs, who will focus more on regulatory topics in the future. Furthermore, on March 1, Berendes will also become Chief Operating Officer for the area of responsibility of Stefan Simon, Member of the Management Board and Chief Administrative Officer.

Afhüppe has a degree in Economics and worked for more than ten years as a political correspondent for the publications Wirtschaftswoche, Der Spiegel and Handelsblatt in Berlin, where he reported intensively on financial and economic policy. In 2011, he became deputy editor-in-chief of Handelsblatt in Düsseldorf. At the beginning of 2015, Afhüppe was appointed co-editor-in-chief of Handelsblatt, a year later becoming sole editor-in-chief. He was responsible for the successful digital transformation of the publication. He left Handelsblatt at the end of 2020.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 13:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
02:15aDEUTSCHE BANK : Bank appoints Sven Afhüppe as Global Head of Political Affairs
PU
01:25aItaly sees record demand in first bond sale under Draghi
RE
01:06aSANOFI : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
01:06aMICHELIN : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
01:05aNOVO NORDISK : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
01:05aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Sell rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
01:04aNOVARTIS AG : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
12:59aALBEMARLE : Deutsche Bank Upgrades Albemarle to Buy From Hold; Price Target is $..
MT
12:38aGoing all-in? Investors' cash levels dip to 2013 pre-taper-tantrum levels
RE
02/15JPMorgan puts key dealmakers in charge of SPAC unit to lure EMEA clients - me..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 730 M 28 853 M 28 853 M
Net income 2020 -210 M -255 M -255 M
Net cash 2020 34 913 M 42 450 M 42 450 M
P/E ratio 2020 -94,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18 946 M 22 987 M 23 035 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,27x
Nbr of Employees 86 984
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 8,21 €
Last Close Price 9,18 €
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Neal Pawar Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG2.55%22 987
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.11.16%430 728
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.10%288 678
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%275 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.12%212 633
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 834
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ