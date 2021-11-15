Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/15 04:06:31 am
11.091 EUR   -0.55%
03:43aDeutsche Bank CEO calls on central banks to fight inflation
RE
11/12Former CEO, Chairman Of Deutsche Bank Dies
MT
11/12Former Deutsche Bank CEO and chair Hilmar Kopper dies at 86
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank CEO calls on central banks to fight inflation

11/15/2021 | 03:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Central bankers must change course to fight accelerating inflation, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Monday.

Sewing, speaking at a banking conference, said he didn't share the opinion of central bankers that inflation increases were temporary.

"I think monetary policy must take countermeasures here - and sooner rather than later," Sewing said.

"The supposed panacea of recent years - low interest rates with seemingly stable prices - has lost its effect, and now we are struggling with the side effects," he said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
03:43aDeutsche Bank CEO calls on central banks to fight inflation
RE
11/12Former CEO, Chairman Of Deutsche Bank Dies
MT
11/12Former Deutsche Bank CEO and chair Hilmar Kopper dies at 86
RE
11/12Hilmar Kopper has passed away
PU
11/12Deutsche Bank Says It Still Has A Bearish Bias on The Euro
MT
11/12Deutsche Bank Sees Eurozone GDP Growth at 5% This Year
MT
11/12Deutsche Bank Says Higher Rates and Energy Prices Have Been A Bad Mix for Japan's Yen
MT
11/11Deutsche Bank sees Turkey cutting rates to 14% by year-end
RE
11/11Bain Capital Sheds $134 Million TI Fluid Systems Shares Via Placing
MT
11/10Equities Slip Midday as Bond Yields, Gold Surge After Consumer Inflation Hits 31-Year H..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 004 M 28 642 M 28 642 M
Net income 2021 1 874 M 2 147 M 2 147 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 61 663 M 61 663 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 23 030 M 26 365 M 26 381 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,55x
Nbr of Employees 84 512
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11,15 €
Average target price 11,80 €
Spread / Average Target 5,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG24.62%26 365
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.31%493 116
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.77%383 915
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY68.85%203 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.11%196 529
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.23%169 450