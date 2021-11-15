Deutsche Bank CEO calls on central banks to fight inflation

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Central bankers must change
course to fight accelerating inflation, Deutsche Bank
Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Monday.
Sewing, speaking at a banking conference, said he didn't
share the opinion of central bankers that inflation increases
were temporary.
"I think monetary policy must take countermeasures here -
and sooner rather than later," Sewing said.
"The supposed panacea of recent years - low interest rates
with seemingly stable prices - has lost its effect, and now we
are struggling with the side effects," he said.
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt
Editing by Paul Carrel)