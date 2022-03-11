Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/22 02:32:34 am
9.884 EUR   +1.48%
02:17aDeutsche Bank CEO gets 20% pay rise for 2021
RE
02:16aDEUTSCHE BANK : reports continued delivery of transformation in 2021 and clear targets for 2025
PU
02:06aDEUTSCHE BANK : Pillar 3 Report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank CEO gets 20% pay rise for 2021

03/11/2022 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Germany's Deutsche Bank headquarters are pictured in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank paid its chief executive officer 8.8 million euros ($9.68 million) in 2021, a 20% increase from a year earlier, the lender said on Friday, rewarding him for the bank's most profitable year in a decade.

Overall, the lender paid staff 14% more, or 2.1 billion euros, in bonuses for 2021.

The disclosure in the bank's annual report came as Deutsche Bank said that revenues would be "slightly higher" this year. ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.67% 9.74 Delayed Quote.-11.60%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
02:17aDeutsche Bank CEO gets 20% pay rise for 2021
RE
02:16aDEUTSCHE BANK : reports continued delivery of transformation in 2021 and clear targets for..
PU
02:06aDEUTSCHE BANK : Pillar 3 Report 2021
PU
01:56aDEUTSCHE BANK : Corporate Governance Statement 2021
PU
01:56aDEUTSCHE BANK : Compensation Report 2021
PU
12:27aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Ukraine Risks, Soaring Inflation to Hit Stocks Again
DJ
03/10Goldman, JPMorgan unwind Russia business, EU banks disclose more exposures
RE
03/10European Stocks Fall Sharply as Russia-Ukraine Talks Make no Headway
MT
03/10Hims & Hers Health Slides After Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage
MT
03/10Deutsche Bank CEO Upbeat on FY22 Fixed Income Trading Revenue Guidance Amid 'Very Good'..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 148 M 27 671 M 27 671 M
Net income 2021 1 851 M 2 036 M 2 036 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 59 233 M 59 233 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 2,85%
Capitalization 20 121 M 22 140 M 22 140 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,51x
Nbr of Employees 82 969
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 9,74 €
Average target price 12,84 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Head-Human Resources
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-11.60%22 140
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.73%389 357
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.59%327 998
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%245 171
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.15%186 951
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%181 821