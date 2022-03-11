Deutsche Bank CEO gets 20% pay rise for 2021

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank
paid its chief executive officer 8.8 million euros ($9.68
million) in 2021, a 20% increase from a year earlier, the lender
said on Friday, rewarding him for the bank's most profitable
year in a decade.
Overall, the lender paid staff 14% more, or 2.1 billion
euros, in bonuses for 2021.
The disclosure in the bank's annual report came as Deutsche
Bank said that revenues would be "slightly higher" this year.
($1 = 0.9088 euros)
