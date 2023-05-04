Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
04:07:48 2023-05-04 am EDT
9.559 EUR   -0.06%
Deutsche Bank CEO not worried about a bank crisis in Europe

05/04/2023 | 03:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, addresses the media during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Thursday that he was not worried about a banking crisis coming to Europe and that Deutsche would only grow through acquisitions "when it makes sense".

Sewing, speaking at a conference broadcast online, said that banks in Europe were sustainably profitable and that problems with regional banks in the United States do not translate into risks for Europe.

Asked about potential expansion through mergers and acquisitions, Sewing said that Germany's largest lender wanted to grow organically, but also inorganically if it made sense.

The CEO of Germany's biggest bank said, however, he could not imagine a big M&A transaction in Europe given the current circumstances.

Last week, Deutsche announced it had agreed to buy the boutique investment bank Numis, its largest buy in more than a decade.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Matthias Williams)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 28 299 M 31 287 M 31 287 M
Net income 2023 4 022 M 4 446 M 4 446 M
Net cash 2023 34 859 M 38 540 M 38 540 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,99x
Yield 2023 4,67%
Capitalization 19 238 M 21 269 M 21 269 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,44x
Nbr of Employees 86 712
Free-Float 93,3%
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9,57 €
Average target price 13,38 €
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-9.66%21 269
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.59%413 922
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.88%231 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%230 575
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.34%168 019
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.93%151 997
